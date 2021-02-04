Rehabilitation work is expected to begin Monday along a stretch of Bridge Street on Southside, according to the city of Paducah.
Harper Construction, a contractor working for the city, will start the rehabilitation of a quarter-mile section of Bridge Street. City officials said the street will be improved from Irvin Cobb Drive to Hays Avenue.
This first phase of the project will last approximately 90 days, according to a news release from the city. The work includes sidewalk and curb and gutter replacement, the addition of accessible ramps, entrance reconstructions to properties and storm sewer upgrades.
Jim Smith Contracting will mill and pave the roadway later this year.
People are urged to use caution and to watch for work crews and traffic control devices. The traffic will remain open in both directions, and a lane restriction will be enforced where crew members are working.
The city said it maintains more than 220 miles of streets. Call the city’s Engineering Department at 270-444-8511 for questions about the project.
