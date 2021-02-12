The Paducah Sun is seeking a dependable, mechanically inclined person to learn the operation of our inserting equipment. This is a part-time position that requires working evenings/nights- learning mechanical and computer set up of K & M inserter- jogging/stacking bundles of printed materials- preparing newspapers for mailing/delivery-assist in all facets of maintenance as trained-other tasks as assigned. Pay is $9 per hour.
There’s also an immediate opening for a full time press operator trainee that will be responsible for the performance and printing of area newspapers and special sections. This position will require manual and machine tasks in the setup, maintenance, and operation of the press. The pay is $10/hour.
Responsibilities:
- Must be able to work in a teamwork environment during the printing of newspaper publications.
- We will train to setup the press for each publication run based off page counts.
- We will train to observe and monitor machine operations to detect malfunctions and to determine whether adjustments are needed.
- We will train to observe images are registering from unit to unit and assure print quality and color settings are in accordance.
- Works with staff members in making routine adjustments during the press run while maintaining quality throughout the run.
- Accurately follows instructions.
- Works with press staff in performing daily and monthly maintenance and troubleshooting.
- Performs other job duties as assigned.
Requirements:
- Must have the ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions and procedure manuals.
- Must demonstrate basic computer skills to complete data entry.
- Must have the ability to perform intermediate arithmetic.
- Mechanical aptitude from prior work experience is a plus.
- Must be able to demonstrate effective decision-making skills.
- Must be willing to work overtime as needed; significant overtime may be required during busy periods.
- Must be able to maintain good attendance.
- Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds.
- Must be able to climb stairs on a regular basis.
What we offer: Culture based on integrity, respect and accountability. We will provide excellent comprehensive training with numerous learning and development opportunities. The Paducah Sun is a 6-night per week operation printing various area web publications. Benefits include health, dental, vision insurance, paid time off and a 401(k) plan.
Please send resume to 408 Kentucky Ave., Paducah KY 42003 Attention: Matt Jones. Electronic resumes may be sent to mjones@paducahsun.com. No walk in interviews accepted.
