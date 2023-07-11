WATER VALLEY — The summer months can mean camps, such as swimming, fishing and hunting. But for some children, that can be hard, especially if your parent was a veteran or first responder and was injured or killed while serving.
One area event is helping these children.
Walking Humbly Outdoor Adventures’ annual Hero’s Hunt event gives children whose parents or families were wounded or killed as service members or first responders a chance to connect in a fun way. It’s an opportunity to hunt and make memories.
In 2006, Eric Frazier was in Iraq riding a Humvee. The vehicle struck an IED and Frazier made it out alive, but not without a price.
“Course, I lost both my legs due to that — numerous other injuries, broke my jaw, broke my back and my left arm,” Frazier said. “Lacerated liver and kidney — so quite an extensive list of injuries.”
Frazier said his injuries have prevented him from taking his children to do the things that children like to do, such as hunting.
But last year, he got to participate in the Hero’s Hunt with his stepson.
Organizers said Frazier is the reason why they do what they do.
“Just a way we can give back to them — that we can never repay what they’ve given to us and to our country, but just a little way we can say, ‘Thank you,’ ” said Dustin Basham, who’s on the board for the event.
Children from all over the country come for the event — from Kentucky, Alabama, Michigan and, last year, even New Mexico.
“It’s more about making memories than anything,” said Micah Seavers, the organizer for Hero’s Hunt. “Giving them some time with their child and or grandchild or whatever the family member is, it gives them a chance to make some memories and just kind of enjoy the outdoors.”
Those memories are what’s motivating Frazier to participate again.
This year, he’s bringing his daughter.
“To be able to get in there with my child and to be able to give them a little bit better hunting experience than what I could on my own out in the woods out here is very, very nice,” Frazier said.
Hero’s Hunt is free for participants. Visit whoaky.org for more information and for a link to donate. It costs about $2,500 per child, which includes travel expenses, food and lodging. Hero’s Hunt takes place in October. It’s by registration only and space is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.