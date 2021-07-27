METROPOLIS, Ill. — The Heroes & Villains Costume Contest is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the City National Bank Tent. Audience seating is free but is limited on a first-come basis.
The contest is open for anyone, ages 16 and older. A youth contest is being held on Friday for children.
The entry fee is $20 per person. A contestant number is required to compete in the contest. Pre-registration can be made online at supermancelebration.net or at the Metro-Chamber office Friday and Saturday. Pre-registered contestants must check-in from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday at the Smallville Tent, located at the corner of Eighth and Market streets. Day-of registration is 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday at the Smallville Tent.
“Any of the contestants may come up as a duo or group as long as they register before the contest,” said Karla Ogle, Celebration co-chairperson.
During stage presentation, no liquids, such as water or fake blood, may be used or thrown at the audience. No pyrotechnics, fireworks, smoke or glitter bombs may be used, and no jumping off the stage. Only hand-held props are allowed, no set pieces, and the costume must be “family friendly” and not be risqué.
Either on or off the stage, “absolutely no real weapons are allowed, which include knives, swords or guns,” Ogle added. “No foul language will be allowed while a person is in costume.”
For more information, contact the Metro-Chamber at 618-524-2714.
Contestants will gather at the Smallville Tent for the Parade of Characters at 1:30 p.m. They will walk down Market Street from the tent to the Superman Statue for a group picture. The parade is not mandatory for contestants. If a costume prohibits walking several blocks, then the contestant may choose not to participate; however, they are encouraged to join the group at the statue for the group picture.
There will be a minimum of three judges seated at the judges’ table in front of the stage.
“We try to pick judges who are well versed on both costume and characters from all genre,” Ogle said. “Although the contest draws a wide variety of popular characters, there are always some original or unusual choices that may not be as well known.”
Those judges will be awarding a $200 cash prize to the winners of Most Outstanding Costume, Most Outstanding Character, Best Duo or Group and MSC Extreme Supreme.
“The contest has evolved over the years, and this year is no different,” Ogle said.
For the Most Outstanding Costume award, the judges will be looking for a costume with a good fit, well made and correct in all details of that costume.
“A favorite with the audience, the on-stage performance many contestants do never disappoints. Always entertaining, many of the characters come to life on stage, and the judges will be choosing the most accurate and entertaining contestant for the Most Outstanding Character Award,” Ogle explained.
Many of the contestants will join as a duo or group and compete together to vie for the Best Duo or Group Award.
With the Superman Celebration’s version of a Grand Champion, the MSC Extreme Supreme will be awarded to the overall most impressive contestant on stage.
This year a crowd favorite will be selected by applause. The Crowd Favorite winner will be awarded a trophy and gift bag.
The finalists will be asked to pose for a group photo at the Superman Mural on the side of the Super Museum and at the Superman Statue.
