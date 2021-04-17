HICKORY — They are often the first voices a person will hear in the event of an emergency. They are an unseen lifeline in a time of distress. They are called “heroes behind the headsets” for good reason.
Telecommunicators, or dispatchers, with Kentucky State Police form a tight unit that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year to connect the public to an agency which can provide needed help.
April 11-17 was designated National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week to recognize and honor the more than 200,000 people across the nation who serve in the profession and answer more than 2 million calls a year. At KSP Post 1 in Graves County, dispatchers handle calls for state police, Mayfield Police, Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Ballard and Lyon counties’ 911, 13 Graves County volunteer fire departments, vehicle enforcement, and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife over an 11-county area in west Kentucky.
Many of those calls are connected to a dreadful tale on the other end of the line. Kentucky State Police telecommunicator Debbie Craven has worked at Post 1 for 17 years and can still recall one she handled in her first year on duty. It involved an elderly woman whose house was on fire and her husband was bedridden.
Craven said she can still recall the woman’s screams.
“The fire department wasn’t on scene and she was trying to pull him out of a window,” she said. “Hearing her was my first experience of having someone screaming. I kept trying to tell her help was on the way.”
A KSP Trooper was heading toward Post 1 for his shift but sped into action to reach the location of the house fire and the couple. The time between when the call came into the radio room at Post 1 and help arriving seemed like an eternity, Craven said.
“After the trooper got on the scene and they did get him out, I looked back and it wasn’t really that long,” she said. “But I know listening to her, it felt like forever.”
Fellow Post 1 telecommunicator Brandon Crews said some people think of dispatching first responders is similar to a switchboard operator simply talking to people. But the responsibilities that are associated with job weigh much heavier.
“We’re the first person you talk to on your worst day. We’re the first person to hear your scream your baby’s not breathing, your house is on fire, or you’re upside down in a car at 3 a.m. Unfortunately, sometimes we’re the last person you’re ever gonna talk to,” Crews said. “We’re constantly tasked with public safety and the safety of the responders and trying to make sure everyone goes home at night. So it’s not only the public we’re entrusted with. It’s our own family. It’s a very serious thing.”
Craven was offered a dispatcher position at Post 1 in the 1990s but turned it down. She said she immediately regretted it, then had another chance after 2001. The job provided some nerves right out of the gate, including basically learning a whole new language.
She described a world of numbers, not words, used to convey information. Troopers didn’t have names but unit numbers. What they did — starting and ending shifts, traffic stops, arrests, breaks — had a code. Roads didn’t have their traditional, well known names but county or state numbers.
Eventually, she settled into the role that grew on her. “I love the job. I love being able to help people. I love the fast pace of it,” Craven said. “When you’re in there and there are four and five of us and we work as a team, when you step back from it after you had a big crash or a major emergency, you feel really satisfied that you’ve gotten through what you’ve just done.
“If you have a big crash or landed a couple of helicopters and got everyone through, it’s very satisfying.”
But she said that’s when things end well. Other times can be more difficult after dealing with a stressful situation over the headset.
“You go home sometimes and cry whenever you leave here,” Craven added. “Sometimes, you make it to the parking lot.”
Then there are those calls she, Crews and others at Post 1 get asking for predictions on the weather rather than emergency response.
“We get ‘I’ve got a doctor’s appointment in Nashville tomorrow. Do you know what the road conditions are gonna be tomorrow? Can you tell me if they’re gonna be cleared by tomorrow?’ ” Craven said.
Crews understands the perspective of both the radio dispatcher and first responder. A five-plus-year veteran with Post 1 telecommunications, he also serves as a member of the Melber Volunteer Fire Department in northern Graves County. He said he has had situations when he has paged out a call and then assisted at the scene after leaving work.
He said it is another way each person has a part to play in the radio room and outside it.
“We do our part, which is getting people to help and making sure everybody is safe. That helps me in dispatch in things like car accidents and fires,” Crews explained. “I can see things from the responder perspective where as somebody else may not think of those questions or see from that approach like a field fire. I can be thinking ‘What’s the wind doing right now? Is a gust going to come up? What’s the closest water to tell them if need to put out a pump?’
“Every person in that room has their own thing they’re better at and bring to the table that the team closes together on and makes us better,” he added.
Kentucky State Police currently employs 185 telecommunicators at 16 posts across the state and are currently hiring. Those hired attend specialized training at their own academy. But Craven said those who choose the profession should be dedicated to community service.
“We’re here 24/7. Somebody has to be here,” she said.
“This isn’t a job or a career,” Crews added. “It’s a calling.”
