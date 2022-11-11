Seldon Herndon studied automotive technology for his first year at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, but something about that work just didn’t suit him.
He is now in his second year of electrical technology and ready to start a career in the electrical field.
The Calloway County High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
“I liked (auto tech); it just wasn’t that great for me,” he said. “So, in my junior year, when I was back at school – my sophomore year, we were online – I just decided to try circuits out, and I ended up liking it. I plan on doing that for a job after high school.
“I just like problem-solving and making something work and I can watch it work. Lining a board out and turning it on – I just like it a lot.”
Herndon is working on a conduit rack, taking nine pieces of conduit and bringing it out of a conduit box and up the wall of a simulated house.
“He’s a good worker and an excellent student,” said Thompson. “He and another student are working on the conduit rack.
“It has to follow a path and all of the conduits have to run together. It has to be spaced properly and it has to have a good appearance. There’s kind of an art-type thing to it. The conduits carry circuitry to different places.”
Thompson said students who choose electrical technology usually become inside linemen.
“There are so many different areas they can go into,” he said. “They can go into HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), they can go into low-voltage wiring, industrial control work – just multiple, multiple directions they can go into.”
Thompson said that by the time Herndon graduates, he will definitely have his Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 10-hour safety certification.
“He won’t test for completing the program certification until the end of the year,” he said. “It’s a pretty hard test.”
Herndon was a four-year member of the CCHS football team and takes part in SkillsUSA. He said he would like to join the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers after graduation and get a job in the electrical field.
In his spare time, he enjoys hunting and fishing. He is the son of Lesley and Michael Herndon of New Concord.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center serves students from Calloway County and Murray high schools.
Along with electrical technology, the area technology center offers courses in automotive tech, carpentry, computerized manufacturing and machining, culinary arts, pre-nursing and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet in April for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.