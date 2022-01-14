Mardie Herndon has been named president and CEO of Paducah Bank, effective immediately.
Joe Framptom, former bank CEO, will remain as chairman of the bank’s board of directors and president of Paducah Bank Shares, Inc.
“Mardie’s promotion recognizes his many achievements during his eight-year tenure,” Framptom said.
“He has my full confidence and support along with that of the board. His experience, leadership, and enthusiasm have been critical to our growth in Paducah and our successful expansion in Louisville. We are all confident that Mardie will continue to be a tremendous asset to our bank and to the communities we serve.”
Since relocating to Paducah in 2013, Herndon has been an active community leader having served as board member and past chairman of Paducah Economic Development, past board member of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, former member of the Paducah Symphony Board and currently serves as chairman of the Baptist Health Paducah Foundation.
“I am humbled by the chance to follow Joe Framptom as CEO of this wonderful institution. It is an honor to lead Paducah Bank into what I believe is a future filled with promise and opportunity,” Herndon said.
“Our team of employee-owners are committed to expanding our franchise and serving clients with the most capable talent and the highest degree of professionalism. Continuing to build upon the impressive legacy of Paducah Bank is a tremendous privilege. I’m grateful to all who have embraced our vision of growth, financial strength and community engagement. Looking forward, I am confident when I say the best is yet to come.”
Herndon has 30 years of banking experience across various lines of business and multiple geographies. Prior to joining Paducah Bank in 2013, he served as the geographic retail line of business manager for SunTrust Banks, mid-Atlantic Region. He was responsible for more than 425 bank branches and 2,300 employees across the states of South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.
Other previous experience includes serving as president and CEO of SunTrust Bank — Middle Georgia and he has held other senior leadership positions in Savannah and Atlanta. Prior to joining SunTrust in 2001, Herndon worked with the former Wachovia Bank for more than 10 years.
Herndon earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Georgia Southern University and is a 2010 graduate of the Advanced Executive Leadership Program through Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.
