Dana Hernandez, a senior at Paducah Tilghman High School, is one of 251 regional finalists for this year’s Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation Scholarship. Hernandez is the daughter of Isidro Hernandez and Alma Lemuz.
That announcement was made by the foundation on Feb. 2.
Hernandez was one of 1,671 semifinalists announced on Nov. 17 selected from more than 68,000 applicants from across the country who were chosen through the foundation’s selection process based on their academic excellence, leadership, and service demonstrated in school and community activities.
Regional finalists will now participate in the next phase of the selection process, a 20-minute interview with the regional interview committee, which is comprised of a foundation staff member and previous Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship recipients.
In March, the 150 winning scholars will be announced, each receiving a $20,000 college scholarship.
Hernandez is one of seven Kentucky students to be selected as a finalist and the only student in the state from west of Louisville.
“My application was a reflection of everything that I’ve put into my community over my four years of high school, specifically,” Hernandez said. “So, in a way, I feel like I’ve been preparing for at least the application portion of this scholarship since my freshman year.
“I had to do an interview for my regional finalist part on Friday, and just being able to answer interview questions and not be as nervous or scared — I feel like the leadership positions that I held in my school and community have helped me prepare for that.”
Hernandez said that she has enjoyed her work with the Tilghman Bell, the school newspaper, where she is the editor-in-chief.
“I really enjoy that because recently, a lot of my articles have been features about our students,” she said. “We have amazing students, so to be able to highlight some of the things that they did and ask them questions about how they feel about the things they have achieved — I really enjoy doing that.
“I also enjoy being a part of Interact Club, where I am the president. We do a lot of community service. We are look at doing projects like Build a Bed for some of the victims of the tornado in Mayfield.”
Hernandez is also a member of the PTHS soccer team, a student representative of the district’s Racial Equity Committee, a PTHS Student Council member, a Paducah Bank Teen Ambassador and is a member of the PTHS Sustainability Club, the African-American Leadership Club and is president of the National Honor Society.
She co-founded the school’s United Voices group to encourage discussions among students of all backgrounds.
Hernandez said she is a first-generation college student and plans to go to law school.
“My ultimate goal is to be a criminal defense attorney,” she said. “I’m not 100% sure of where I’m going yet, but (the University of) Louisville is definitely one of my top choices right now.
“I’m in a club called Mock Trial at school, and I am the lead defense attorney. Once I joined that, I really liked what we were doing. I shadowed one of the public defense attorneys in Paducah and I got to go to one of the actual courts.”
Hernandez said she hopes that her status as one of 251 finalists will encourage other students.
“I’ve had to overcome a lot of barriers to be where I am today, and I feel like I’ve always been a hard-working person,” she said. “I think other people see that, so I hope it will encourage others.
“It can also show other students that no matter where you come from, like your school or any other aspect of life, if you put hard work into it, it can happen.”
Hernandez is the senior mentor for the U.S. Department of Education Upward Bound math and science program and is a graduate of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Youth LEAD Class No. 10.
She volunteers for Lotus Children’s Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center.
Other local students named as semifinalists earlier this year included Addison Allen of McCracken County High School and Lillian Holm and Kate LeBuhn of Paducah Tilghman High School.
Other western Kentucky students named as semifinalists this year included Haiden Hauret of University Heights Academy, Anna Hernandez of Hopkinsville High School, Sidney Hubbard of Livingston Central High School and Ethan Smith of Mayfield High School.
To celebrate Coca-Cola’s centennial in 1986, The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola bottlers came together to fund the Coca−Cola Scholars Foundation. This commitment to education enables the foundation to support more than 1,400 college students each year, with annual scholarships of $3.4 million through two nationally recognized programs on behalf of the Coca-Cola System.
The mission of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is to provide scholarship programs and lifelong enrichment opportunities.
