Touchdowns and Tunes Tailgate Party will not require proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID test to enter the music festival. The festival will be checking the temperatures of patrons at the gate, have hand washing and sanitizing stations throughout the grounds, and will be operating at a reduced venue capacity, organizers said.
The music festival recommends unvaccinated patrons wear a face mask when social distancing is not an option. Touchdown and Tunes also recommends patrons who are feeling sick or have recently been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 not attend the festival, according to a news release.
The update in COVID policies comes as other music festivals and music venues around the nation update their attendance policies and COVID regulations. Bonnaroo, a music festival in Tennessee scheduled for Sept. 2-5, will require proof of either a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, while Rock the South, a music festival in Alabama that took place on Aug. 13 and 14, did not require proof of vaccination and had a mask-optional policy.
Lynyrd Skynyrd, one of the acts lined up to play at Touchdowns and Tunes, recently canceled four tour dates after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19, the band announced on social media. The band is scheduled to resume its tour on Aug. 19, two weeks before its scheduled tour stop at Touchdowns and Tunes.
According to Touchdowns and Tunes website, the festival will proceed as scheduled since it is an outdoor event, but will continue to monitor and observe all guidelines from the CDC, FDA and state and local governments leading up to the festival. In the event of a forced cancellation by either local or state governments, all tickets purchased will be refunded.
The festival, scheduled to take place at Carson Park on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-5, will feature country and rock artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert, Chris Young, Ashley McBryde and Lauren Alaina.
