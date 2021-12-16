Kentucky State Police issued updated information Wednesday evening about FEMA assistance for those impacted by the tornadoes in western Kentucky.
FEMA representatives are in the Mayfield area using drones for a damage assessment in response to the county's request for a damage declaration.
For individual assistance, homeowners need to start a claim in person, online, by phone or on the mobile app.
FEMA has a mobile registration intake center (MRIC) at 1102 Paris Road in Mayfield, where homeowners can file a claim in person with the assistance of a FEMA representative.
The MRIC will remain at 1102 Paris Road in Mayfield through Monday.
FEMA claims can also be filed by calling 800-621-3362, going online to https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4630#help-families, or through the FEMA mobile app.
After a claim has been filed, FEMA will conduct an inspection of the property. A FEMA representative will take photographs of the property and, potentially, surrounding properties.
If you wish to begin the cleanup process before FEMA conducts their inspection, photograph the property prior to clean-up. Clean-up can begin before the FEMA inspection as long as photographs have been taken.
Those with homeowners insurance need to supply their insurance policy with their claim. FEMA cannot duplicate coverage by any pre-existing insurance policy; however, they will review the policy and may be able to provide additional coverage.
If someone receives a denial on a FEMA claim, that person is encouraged to contact FEMA, who will help with a review process.
The FEMA office also provided information for those wanting to apply for federal assistance.
If you live in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor or Warren counties and were affected by the Dec. 10 storms and tornadoes, FEMA may be able to help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs or other essential disaster-related needs that are not covered by insurance.
Residents in those designated counties can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. Those using a relay service – such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service – should give FEMA the number for that service.
FEMA will have Disaster Survivor Assistance teams in affected areas going door to door helping with applications for assistance and providing information about other resources. DSA team members carry photo identification and never charge for assistance.
These teams can:
• Help survivors apply for federal assistance.
• Check the status of an application already in the system or make minor changes to applications.
• Provide civil rights and disability integration assistance information to ensure equal access to FEMA programs.
During the application process, FEMA personnel will ask for:
• A current phone number where applicants can be contacted.
• Applicants’ address at the time of the disaster and the address where they are now staying.
• Applicants’ Social Security number.
• A general list of damage and losses.
• Banking information if the applicant chooses direct deposit.
• If insured, the policy number or the agent or the company name.
Applicants are required to inform FEMA of all insurance coverage that may be available to them to meet their disaster-caused needs.
Insured applicants must provide documentation that identifies their insurance settlements or benefits before FEMA will consider their eligibility for categories of assistance that may be covered by private insurance. If applicants are unable to find important documentation, FEMA will work with them to identify other ways to verify.
For those who report that they cannot or may not be able to safely live in their home, FEMA may need to perform an inspection of the damaged dwelling. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA will conduct exterior inspections until further notice.
All inspections will be done in-person without entering the residence. Inspectors will maintain social distance, visually assess the exterior of the residence and verbally confirm interior damage over the phone or during the initial in-person inspection.
FEMA will contact applicants to meet at the address where the damage was reported. The applicant or a designated co-applicant identified on the applicant’s registration will need to meet with an inspector and provide a photo ID.
The meeting will take place outside with the inspector following social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If they are unable to meet with an inspector, a third party can be designated in writing.
Exterior inspections provide FEMA with a way to assess damages while complying with social distancing requirements.
For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.
For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at https://twitter.com/femaregion4.
