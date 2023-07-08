EDC

Consuming alcohol can worsen the effects of heat on the body, making it more difficult to maintain a stable temperature. Dehydration is a risk factor for heat-related illnesses.

As temperatures rise throughout the summer, many people seek relief from the heat by drinking cold beverages such as beer. However, if you don’t take precautions, consuming excessive beer while the temperature is high can put you at risk for heat-related disorders.

As a result of the fact that locals in Paducah are permitted to leave an establishment with alcoholic beverages in their possession and consume them while walking around downtown in the Entertainment Destination Center, it is essential to be aware of how to do so responsibly.

