As temperatures rise throughout the summer, many people seek relief from the heat by drinking cold beverages such as beer. However, if you don’t take precautions, consuming excessive beer while the temperature is high can put you at risk for heat-related disorders.
As a result of the fact that locals in Paducah are permitted to leave an establishment with alcoholic beverages in their possession and consume them while walking around downtown in the Entertainment Destination Center, it is essential to be aware of how to do so responsibly.
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are potentially fatal diseases that can arise from exposure to high temperatures for extended periods. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 600 people die from heat-related illnesses yearly when drinking in scorching weather. Heat exhaustion is characterized by profuse perspiration, weakness, dizziness, nausea and headache. Heat exhaustion, if untreated, can lead to heat stroke, a condition requiring immediate medical attention.
Consuming alcohol can worsen the effects of heat on the body, making it more difficult to maintain a stable temperature. Dehydration is a risk factor for heat-related illnesses. Beer, in particular, can contribute to this risk.
Todd Blume, of Paducah Beer Werks, has worked in the industry for many years and claims that during the summer months, people rarely consume beer with lower alcohol content. According to him, the best way to keep healthy and enjoy a nice beer without becoming sick from the heat is to drink in moderation, light-colored beer, and drink enough water.
According to Blume, when it comes to drinking in the heat, many different options are available. Something light and refreshing, such as a pilsner or a rattler, is always an excellent choice.
Blume emphasizes how important it is to take breaks from drinking alcoholic beverages and replace them with water or other non-alcoholic beverages. He advises staying in cool, shady settings, avoiding drinking on an empty stomach, and dressing in loose-fitting clothing that allows air to circulate.
“It will have a considerably more pronounced impact on you if you consume any alcoholic beverage in this heat on an empty stomach,” Blume said. “We want everyone to take responsibility for their own safety.”
If you’re looking for a low-carb, healthful drink, drinking seltzers might seem like an alternative. However, according to Blume, this strategy is only sometimes optimal and is never acceptable in extreme circumstances. He said seltzers are nothing more than an espresso shot masked as an alcoholic beverage.
“Seltzers are an option, but they are not a good alternative,” Blume said. “It would be best to exercise extreme caution because seltzers have 5% alcohol by volume (ABV) and can creep up on you unexpectedly.”
A summer beer is a way to beat the heat and stay cool during the dog days of summer. These beers have a fantastic flavor, but drinking them rather than other, more potent forms of alcohol can help you keep calm and reduce your risk of injury. Summer beers, which often have lower alcohol content and a lighter body, are ideal for drinking on hot days because they can prevent drinkers from feeling overheated and heavy.
If you’re searching for some beers to drink during the warmer months, you have a lot of selections to choose from. Wheat beers, pilsners and Indian pale ales are some of the most popular options. Wheat beers, such as Blue Moon and Shock Top, are known for having notably light and lemony taste profiles. Pilsners, such as Stella Artois and Heineken, are ideal for a hot day because of their crispness and their ability to refresh. People can try an India Pale Ale (IPA) like Sierra Nevada’s Pale Ale or Lagunitas’s IPA if they enjoy a slightly more hoppy flavor.
Keeping water close at hand and ensuring that you drink enough of it is essential while you are out and about in the heat, noted Matt Hopper, manager of Doe’s Eat Place in downtown Paducah. Consuming water regularly is necessary to prevent one’s body from becoming dehydrated and to maintain proper bodily function. Make sure to have a water bottle you can reuse wherever you go, whether you’re hiking or relaxing by the pool. Be careful to drink water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Take small sips of water at regular intervals.
“I would always suggest having a bottle of water handy,” Hopper said. “Maintaining adequate hydration is essential in this heat, mainly when you know you will drink a lot.”
