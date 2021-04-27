The search for Paducah’s next city manager is “proceeding as planned,” and the job position has been advertised by a consulting firm.
According to the job posting by GovHR USA, Paducah officials hope to attract candidates who have at least seven years of “increasingly responsible managerial experience” in local government. It indicates a post-graduate degree in public administration or another related field of study is preferred, but not required. The “ideal” candidate will have city manager experience.
The starting salary range is listed at $155,000 to $170,000, depending on qualifications and experience, according to the job posting.
It also states residency within city limits is required within six months of the start date. The posting asks for interested candidates to apply online by May 7. All questions about the position, the city and selection process are directed to GovHR USA Vice President Mark Peterson, who is a retired city manager.
The city seeks to find a replacement for City Manager Jim Arndt, who plans to return to Illinois and start a consulting business, after his contract ends on June 30. However, Arndt is willing to stay longer and assist with the transition, if needed. He announced his plans to leave back in early January.
“Basically, right now, it’s in the hands of our consultant Mark Peterson with GovHR USA,” Arndt told The Sun on Monday. The city chose GovHR USA as its firm in February.
“He’s the one that actually will be receiving the resumes by the application deadline, and then he’ll conducting some preliminary background checks on the applicants, as well as doing the initial round of preliminary interviews with the candidates — with an intent to create a pool of candidates that have significant interest that he can bring to the board of commissioners.”
Arndt said the city will have a called commission meeting in May to meet with Peterson, go through the candidate pool and identify finalists.
Officials hope to hire a city manager in early June, and have the person at City Hall in July or early August.
“It’s proceeding as planned. Everything is going along smoothly, and we’re in good hands,” Arndt added.
“I’ve received a lot of positive feedback from the commissioners on the job that Mark’s doing for us — Mark Peterson, our consultant. Also, I’ve received some positive feedback from other city managers in the international network about the advertisement itself and what they thought about how the ad was written.”
The job posting states the Paducah city manager oversees “all day-to-day municipal operations,” which includes the administration of an approximately $80 million annual budget and approximately 330 full-time employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.