The McCracken County Clerk’s Office shared an updated candidate filing list for local offices on Wednesday.
The filing deadline is 4 p.m. Jan. 7, but McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs noted there’s been talk of extending it, which would take legislation.
“As of now, it’s January 7th at 4 p.m,” she told The Sun.
“The main talk we were hearing at our clerk’s meeting this month was that it would be probably just for state offices — that they would extend the deadline. They didn’t think it would affect any of the local races, but we’re just still kind of on hold with that, but they would have to do something like first part of next week, of course, if they were going to extend it.”
The last day to file a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate is Oct. 28.
Griggs also said if people want to change their party affiliation and still be able to vote in the primary, they have to change it by the end of Dec. 31. The county clerk’s office is closed Thursday and Friday, but people can still go online to govoteky.com and change their party affiliation.
According to the clerk’s office, the following people have filed for office:
• County Coroner: Amanda Melton (incumbent)
• County Sheriff: Ryan Norman, Wes Orazine
• County Attorney: Cade Foster
• County Clerk: Jamie Huskey
• County Judge-Executive: Matt Moore; Craig Clymer (incumbent)
• County Commissioner — District 1: Bill Bartleman (incumbent)
• County Commissioner — District 2: Jeff Parker (incumbent); Richard Abraham
• County Commissioner — District 3: Eddie Jones (incumbent)
• Paducah City Commissioner: Dujuan Thomas; Sandra Wilson (incumbent); Raynarldo Henderson (incumbent); David Guess (incumbent)
• County Jailer: David Knight (incumbent); Jon Griggs; Dan Sims
• Property Valuation Administrator: Bill Dunn (incumbent)
• Justice of the Peace — District 3: Danny Orazine (incumbent)
• Constable — District 1: Mark Hayden (incumbent)
• Constable — District 2: Eric Augustus (incumbent); Mike Steele
• Constable — District 3: Tony Veltri (incumbent)
