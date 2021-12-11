If you are a victim of Friday night's tornadoes and storm damage, there are local areas opening for shelters. Also listed are donation sites for those wanting to help the victims:
- Way Center in Wingo is opening as a shelter.
- Lone Oak Baptist Church, Paducah, is opening as shelter and donation site.
- Tropical Smoothie in Paducah has an open door policy for tornado victims.
- First Baptist Church in Paducah is opening as a collection site starting at noon Saturday.
- St. Jerome Church in Fancy Farm, is setting up to be a shelter and collection site. They are asking for toilet paper, paper towels, bottled water, and food. The American Red Cross may bring some cots and other supplies.
- Marcella's Kitchen is opening as a shelter. It's located at 868 Guy Mathis Drive, Benton.
- Lyon County Convention Center available for shelter.
- Paducah Shooter's Supply is taking donations. Click here for a full list.
- Washington Street Warming Center in Paducah is opening up as a shelter.
- Donations are being accepted at the Marshall County Exceptional Center Saturday until 2 p.m. They are asking for everything except food.
- Calvert City Civic Center will be taking donations Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mike Miller Park is taking donations until 3 p.m. They are asking for bottled water, blankets, and personal items.
- Central Elementary Gym is accepting donations until 5 p.m. Saturday.
- Marshall County Elks Lodge is open for donations
- Tree Climbers Boutique in Paducah is asking for baby items, clothes, blankets, gloves, lights, and batteries.
- Calvert City has posted more information in this link.
- Purpose Church in Calloway County is collecting donations at The Lot (601 S 12TH ST, Murray, KY 42071). They are asking for hygiene products, water, and tarps. Collection times are Saturday from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. - noon.
- You can also help financially by donating to this link: https://wearerelevant.org/mayfield
- The Mayfield Graves County Chamber of Commerce has set up this GoFundMe page for tornado relief.
- The Paducah Chamber of Commerce posted this to their Facebook page.
- Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Lebenon Street in Wingo has room for 150 people. Cots and supplies are being brought in.
- Independence Bank is taking donations for storm victims. Checks can be made payable to Independence Bank, just put "Storm Damage" in the memo. you can drop off checks at any Independence Bank location.
- Knights of Columbus Hall in Fancy Farm is being set up as a shelter.
- Fredonia First Baptist Clothes Closet is on call. They have hygiene items, diapers, and clothes. You can call them at 270-963-2818.
- Night Moves Cocktail Bar is organizing a "Fill the Truck" donation center starting Saturday night at 7 p.m. They need flash lights, head lamps, work/utility gloves, water, new socks, new undergarments, blankets, warm clothes, coats, shoes, toiletries. Their address is 3201 Olivet Church Road, Suite H, Paducah. If no one is there, they ask you put the supplies on the patio and it will be loaded into the truck when the truck arrives.
- Anything Goes Trading Company, at 41 Baldree Road, Boaz, is asking for food, clothes, toiletries, and bottled water.
- You can also donate non-perishable items, water, flashlights, cold weather gear/accessories, and more, to the Customer Service Desk inside the Kentucky Oaks Mall.
- Hot lunches are available at His House Ministries in Mayfield.
If you know of any areas opening as shelters or collection sites for victims of Friday night's tornadoes, email us at news@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.