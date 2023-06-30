There is no doubt that summer has arrived along with vibrant summer colors and unfortunately heat, humidity, and drought. The weather is stressful on plants as well as on us. The solution is organizing and prioritizing maintenance and knowing when you need to take a break.

Each week review what absolutely needs doing, how long it will take, and prioritize. List one hour, morning, shade or full sun. If full sun, heat of the day schedule shade or indoor work, and return to the garden late afternoon. A riding mower creates a nice breeze that makes the heat seem less hot.

Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In