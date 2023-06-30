There is no doubt that summer has arrived along with vibrant summer colors and unfortunately heat, humidity, and drought. The weather is stressful on plants as well as on us. The solution is organizing and prioritizing maintenance and knowing when you need to take a break.
Each week review what absolutely needs doing, how long it will take, and prioritize. List one hour, morning, shade or full sun. If full sun, heat of the day schedule shade or indoor work, and return to the garden late afternoon. A riding mower creates a nice breeze that makes the heat seem less hot.
The day’s activities. Lay out the tools, equipment, and garden clothes.
Wear wicking clothes — cotton clothes feel hotter as cotton holds moisture. Comfortable gloves to protect hands especially when using power equipment.
Carry your cell phone. In case of emergency, you can call for help.
Treat clothes and hat with insect spray. Shipping tape socks to pants, and gloves to sleeves to further block insects. Spray clothes until wet the night before. Some spray brands are effective for five washings.
Do a few stretching exercises. Email me for a list of easy but effective ‘8 Stretches for Gardeners’.
Drink 8 ounces of water before going out.
Carry a bottle of frozen water. Set your phone alarm for 20-30 minutes. Ice will enough for a small sip of water. You will stay evenly hydrated and less achy the next day.
Afternoon activity will depend on heat and how you feel. Do not over-extend.
After finishing work, inspect clothes and immediately wash them and take a hot shower or bath to relax muscles. Though the clothes were insect sprayed, some still sneak past.
At the end of the day, note what was done in a journal. What and when, flowers in bloom, weather, etc. information will be invaluable next year. It is a way of relaxing and planning for the next day in the garden.
Relax, enjoy your garden without overworking.
There still is time to set out flowering plants before the Full Buck moon on Monday. Plant below ground producers after the full moon and the next two weeks.
Deep water plants and lawn to force deep roots for healthier, heat and drought resistant, and disease and insect resistant plants.
Garden — July is a maintenance month. Deadhead, weed, water, and plant for succession flowering as needed. Plan fall planting and place early orders especially for early spring bulbs. Fall planting early spring flowers will guarantee food for early spring pollinators. Include crocus, galanthus (snowdrop), eranthis (winter aconite), miniature daffodils and tulips. Take advantage of online perennial sales.
Houseplant — Set a watering schedule for houseplants. Some will need watering twice daily. Move plants that show a tendency to wilt mid-afternoon to dappled shade. Water soil before fertilizing. If dry soil has pulled from the pot’s sides, soak it to rehydrate, otherwise water will run through.
Lawn — Mow late afternoon. Raise mower blades 1-1.5 inches. Mark a ruler as to the desired height, place next to the blade and raise to that mark. Make not of the mower’s height indicator.
Lawn — Water thoroughly and deeply early morning or late afternoon.
Trees and shrubs — Plant native trees and shrubs to replace those winter-killed. Consider native tree or shrubs such as wild plum. As a tree it is 12-20’ tall and wide, as a shrub it is a good screen. Its white flowers self-pollinate, it produces edible plums the 2nd-4th year, and foliage turns yellow in the fall.
Vegetables — Sow heat-resistant lettuce for greens throughout the summer(botanicalinterests.com).
August 2 — “Rare Plants” Lunch Break Series, Marshall Co. Extension Office, 1933 Mayfield Hwy, Benton. RSVP by July 29, $12 includes lunch. 270-527-3285.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.