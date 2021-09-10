Here are activities in western Kentucky honoring victims of 9/11

As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorists attacks on the United States approaches, events are taking place around western Kentucky to remember those who died during the attacks. The Sun has compiled some of the events and activities individuals and families can attend to remember 9/11.
National Quilt Museum offers free admission
The National Quilt Museum will have free admission for all patrons on Sept. 11, a representative told The Sun. The museum is featuring the “Never Forget: Quilts from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum” exhibit which honors the victims of 9/11.
The Sun previously highlighted the exhibit when it first opened. The exclusive exhibit features more than 20 quilts that honor the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the attacks.
The exhibit runs through Nov. 2. First responders and frontline workers will receive free admission to the exhibit through its entire run at the museum.
Marshall County hosts stair climb
A 9/11 memorial and first responder appreciation event will take place at Marshall County High School Saturday at 5 p.m. at the football stadium. The free event is open to the public and will feature a memorial stair climb for those who wish to participate.
For those just attending the event for fellowship, there will also be personal stories from guest speakers shared. One of those guest speakers is Sujo John, a motivational speaker who worked in the Twin Towers and survived the attack.
Local first responders will also be on hand to help with kids’ activities on fire safety.
Jackson and Kirklyn Yates organized the event. Jackson Yates is a graduate of Marshall County High School, and Kirklyn Yates attended Christian Fellowship School in Benton.
Local firefighters honor first responders
Pam Spencer, communications manager for the city of Paducah, said seven firefighters with the Paducah Fire Department will be participating in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Nashville. Firefighters will climb 110 stories in remembrance of the 343 FDNY firefighters who died in the Twin Towers on 9/11, according to the Nashville stair climb website.
