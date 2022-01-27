Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary Assistant Principal Tammy Wilson has been named to the 2022 Kentucky Women in Education Leadership class, McCracken County Public Schools announced on Wednesday.
Wilson joins 58 other women education leaders from across the state in this class.
KWEL is a program within the Kentucky Association of School Administrators meant to support women who serve in executive-level roles in education. KWEL also seeks to promote quality, equity and self-confidence in women leaders by providing leadership growth and mentorship opportunities as well as supporting career advancement.
Wilson has been the assistant principal at Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary since 2015. She has worked in education for 25 years, and has spent the last 15 years with McCracken County Public Schools.
Wilson and the other members of KWEL’s 2022 class will be inducted during the annual Women’s (Together We Rise) Forum Jan. 27 and 28 in Louisville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.