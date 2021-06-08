Hendron Fire board approves construction of new station

The Hendron Fire Department Board approved the construction of a new fire station in the Hendron community south of Paducah.
The cost of the new station will be about $1.2 million and will be paid through Hendron Fire Station revenues.
The new building will be at 4300 Old Mayfield Road and will have four vehicle bays in a drive-through style so trucks won’t have to be backed in.
The administration office area will be 50 to 60 feet square with a large training facility, an office space and a kitchen.
The department currently has three pumper engines, two brush units, a chief’s vehicle, a support pickup and a personnel delivery Jeep.
Officials said the department’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating is 4 on a scale of 1 to 10. The lower the number, the lower the insurance rates for a fire station’s coverage area. The Hendron Fire District’s tax rate in 2020 was 7.55 cents per $100 of property.
Hendron Fire Chief Doug Cooper said the plans for the new station are going through planning and zoning committee review.
“We’re just waiting on approval of those for the permits to be issued, but the groundwork has already begun,” he said. “We are totally super-excited.
“We have been saving and scrimping for several years. We’ve got quite a bit of funds saved up, but then, we contracted with Paducah Bank for a loan to build it, and that will come out of our yearly tax base.”
Cooper said the support of the community helped to bring the new fire station to fruition.
The Hendron Fire Department is currently in the former Hendron Elementary School building at 4535 A.T. Massa Drive.
“When we come out of a station to go on a call, we have to turn on A.T. Massa, then go up one of the side streets — either Broyles Avenue or Felix or one of the others. Then, we have to go on Old Mayfield Road and take our chances getting out on the main road.”
Cooper said with the new station being built on Old Mayfield Road, that helps firefighters get to a fire in their area more quickly.
The current fire station building was used as a school from 1928 to 1979. The building was then bought by other entities, and the fire department bought the building in the mid-1980s.
“We built a four-bay truck building and attached it to the existing gym and what was left of the old elementary school,” Cooper said. “We also bought some land in Freemont and built a two-bay station there.”
Construction on the new fire station is expected to begin in late August or early September. Cooper said I5 Design of Paducah, which is handling the project, indicated the construction would take 10 to 12 months.
Members of the Hendron Fire Department Board are Dan Sims, Valerie Coffelt, Chris Peeler, Greg Cannon, Randall Boggess, Kenneth Herzog and Phil Franklin.
