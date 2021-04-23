MAYFIELD — Joe Henderson, Mayfield Independent Schools superintendent, updated the district’s board of education members Monday on what is currently known — and unknown — about Senate Bill 128, otherwise referred to as the “redshirt” or “do-over” bill.
The bill, which was passed by the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate and signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear, would allow K-12 students the opportunity to request to take a supplemental or repeat year during the 2021-22 school year. It is an “all or nothing” decision and not an individual case decision that each school district’s board must make by June 1.
Henderson admitted there are still some questions he has regarding the law’s implications and noted the bill’s author, Sen. Max Wise (R-Campbellsville), and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) are even in disagreement regarding some interpretations of the law.
What he is encouraging parents who are interested in their child doing a repeat year to do is fill out the online form on the MISD website (www.mayfield.kyschools.us) titled “Senate Bill 128-Supplemental School Year Information.”
“Make sure and get that in prior to May 1. Obviously that’s the first step in being allowed to do that pending board approval in the May meeting,” Henderson said. “I’ve encouraged people if they’re questioning what to do and maybe on the fence, fill the form out because they have to have done that in order to qualify if the board approves that.”
Parents may rescind their request for a supplemental year by May 31.
Henderson also encouraged parents to call the board office if they have questions in order to provide as much information “to clear everything up front and give you all the information we can.”
The board website also notes benefits and concerns related to the bill, such as students may participate in athletic or extracurricular activities but can only do so if they will not turn 19 years of age before Aug. 1, 2021. Henderson said they are trying to get additional clarifications through KDE, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and even the NCAA if a matter involves a possible Division I athletic prospect.
Those decisions regarding the repeat year can also impact staffing, which the board also approved 2021-22 allocation adjustments at Monday’s meeting. Board members approved preliminary allocations during March’s meeting which included an additional certified position at Mayfield Middle School and credit recovery teacher at Mayfield High School.
Monday, Henderson recommended adding a teacher at Mayfield Elementary School, an English Language Learner position at the middle school and a special education teacher at Mayfield High School.
The board also approved three items related to a partial re-roofing project at MMS. The board approved CMS Architects for an architect-owner agreement for work on the school’s roof in the front office area, as well as final construction documents and statement of probable cost estimated at $392,175.
Henderson also shared information on performance based credits and virtual options for learning. He stated there is no mandate for virtual learning after the 2020-21 school year. The school does have a performance based credit option for students in grades 5-12 where students can go online and learn through the district’s APEX program to earn credits.
The program has been minimally used and Henderson said he is working on constructing an application process. He also noted the need for parameters in using the program, such as medical matters or other extenuating circumstances.
In other business, the board:
• Agreed to the 2021-22 Acceptable Use Agreement.
• Agreed to 2021-22 emergency substitute plan to send to the state.
• Approved the Computer Maintenance Technician position description and salary schedule, and introduced Will Williams for that position.
• Approved additional administrative extended days for summer school for MMS Assistant Principal Antonio Sherrill.
• Treasurer’s report and payment of bills and salaries.
• Personnel report.
• Approved a March 2022 enrichment trip.
• Heard a report on the state-required school risk assessment.
• Approved field trips for Migrant 4-H Camp, Mayfield High School track team to Lexington for state Class A meet, and MHS boys basketball trips to Bethel College in McKenzie, Tennessee, and Dexter, Missouri.
