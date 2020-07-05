Pastor Raynarldo Henderson preaches a “gospel of perseverance” at Washington Street Baptist Church, and he’s put words to action during his fourth run for Paducah’s city commission.
Henderson, 58, received 2,854 votes, or 14.4%, in the June 23 primary election, making him the top vote-getter of a crowded nine candidate field. The top eight candidates were Henderson, incumbent Sandra Wilson, Melinda Winchester, Carol Gault, David Guess, Lakilia Bedeau, Robert Shy and Mike Reed, and they advanced to the Nov. 3 general election.
The top four will win a commission seat.
It’s an exciting moment for Henderson, who previously ran for commission in 2012, 2016 and 2018. He’s finished in fifth place twice. He was roughly 160 votes behind current commissioner, Brenda McElroy, in 2018.
“Of course, after the third time, some told me you ought to sit down, you ought to give it up,” he told The Sun. “... Throw in the towel, you know, do something different.
“But, I preach and teach a gospel of perseverance. A gospel that says you don’t sit down, just because things did not pan out the way you wanted them to pan out.”
He also draws inspiration from some iconic figures, such as Michael Jordan and the Wright brothers, saying that if you look at anyone who’s accomplished anything, it took some time and energy.
“I want to run, or I continue to do that, because I’ve always been taught that we should be the change that we want to see,” he said. “I’ve always been taught that it doesn’t take a whole lot to complain, but it takes a whole lot to make a difference.”
Originally from Chicago’s South Side, Henderson began preaching when he was 16 and started pastoring in Owensboro at 23. He took the post at Washington Street church in June 1992. He preaches on Sunday, teaches Bible school, officiates ceremonies and leads the church as senior servant.
He thinks Paducah has a whole lot of potential and it’s a great place to raise a family. He’s wanted an opportunity to bring his abilities to the table and help bring about positive change.
“I see the role of the city commissioner as the person or persons who set the tone for the city,” he said. “We develop policies, procedures — laws if you will — for the city and, by doing that, leadership or things happen from the top down. Not from down up.”
Henderson also shared views on several issues, such as the proposed multimillion-dollar recreation/aquatic center project, infrastructure and inclusiveness.
He thinks the recreation/aquatic center idea should be “off the table” at this point and suggested using $20 million in construction funds to build upon or repair infrastructure in communities. He’d also love to work on inclusiveness, or including people in decision making.
“One of the things that I would love to do is to take our city commission meetings — every now and then — out of City Hall and bring those commission meetings to churches, to businesses, where people will feel comfortable coming and talking about their issues, talking about their concerns and then, understanding some things from the city’s point of view, in layman’s terms,” he said.
Henderson is confident when it comes to the commission race, but doesn’t want to be presumptuous and think he’s “got this thing.” He’s looking forward to the general election and plans to hit the ground running, working as if Nov. 3 is next week.
