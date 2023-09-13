GenCanna

Dozens of liens were filed by contractors who said GenCanna hadn’t paid them for their work, and Kentucky farmers claimed the company sold them low-quality hemp seeds and violated contracts.

 File Photo

The Industrial Authority of Mayfield-Graves County has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, pointing to hemp company GenCanna’s failed business venture in Graves County. The industrial authority had leased more property in Graves County to the company, which had announced in 2018 that it would build a multimillion-dollar facility and promised to bring jobs to Graves County and McCracken County.

That Graves County processing plant would never come to be, and a hemp manufacturing plant the company planned to open in the former Amerisource Bergin building in downtown Paducah never came to fruition. Dozens of liens were filed related to the Graves County property by contractors who said GenCanna hadn’t paid them for their work, and another contractor had also filed a foreclosure complaint against the property. Meanwhile, the company was also sued by Kentucky farmers who claimed the company sold them low-quality hemp seeds and violated contracts.

