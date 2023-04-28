Populations of wild creatures out there are soaring nowadays while the average ages of these animals and birds plummet.
Dramatic mathematical changes are happening because all sorts of wildlife are birthing and hatching babies now. Numbers that have been at their lowest ebbs after a long period of attrition suddenly bloom with new recruitment.
The primary focus of each species of wildlife is to further the existence of that species through reproduction. That’s their job. What is happening now is the fruit of those efforts.
For most, this is the optimum time for youngsters to be brought into the world. The harsh, ongoing cold of winter is passed, growth from the new green season provides nutrition for young and older creatures alike, and the earliest possible births/hatchings gives wild babes a maximum time to mature and grow strong before the next stressful period of winter.
Some of the species have multiple periods during which they bring forth new offspring. Some bird species nest two or three times from spring into summer. Squirrels have two breeding and, subsequently, nesting cycles, producing litters in spring and again in late summer.
Cottontail rabbits breed, well, like rabbits. They are prolific, turning out new litters in very early spring and then in intervals through summer and even early fall. Biologists say a cottontail mom that survives the pitfalls of life can produce as many as six litters throughout the warm season, although three or four are more routine.
Some of the small rodents squirt out multiple litters, but many mammals, especially the larger species, go through the breeding and birthing cycle just once a year. Many of those mid-size animals — raccoons, ‘possums, foxes, bobcats, groundhogs, coyotes and such — are raising litters of youngsters right now.
One of the more visible group of youngsters, those of white-tailed deer, will be born en masse, starting in mid- to late May and into early June. Doe deer only give birth once a year, and the vast majority of new fawns are dropped during a period of about three weeks.
Consequently, there could be baby critters out there through a lot of the warm season, but a high percentage of young wildlife is more apt to be in and on the ground and in trees during spring. Much of that new world presence for these infants occurs in the next few weeks.
Most of this annual phenomenon goes unnoticed by people, but we are getting into the time when some folks encounter baby wildlife around their homes or during their daily travels. Often, people are moved to do something to help wild youngsters that seem to be alone, lost, rejected or somehow in dire straits.
What should you do in this case? Much more often than not, the answer is nothing.
From the outset, many animals and birds that seem abandoned are not. Some little critters that may stray from a ground den will go right back where they belong if you leave them be. Baby birds that are near the fledging stage often will leave the nest before they can fly — and parent birds will tend to them, bringing them food on the ground until they develop a bit more and can wing their way back into the trees.
In the case of deer fawns, everybody should know by now that mother does leave their babies alone during most of their earliest weeks of life. They visit them only in brief intervals to nurse them but stay away the rest of the time so as not to draw the attention of predators to the vulnerable fawns who aren’t yet able to flee the toothy hunters.
In instances like these, doing anything for these wild babies is usually a death sentence. Removing them from where they are typically breaks the chain of care by a mother or both parents. A baby animal may have been just fine, but “saved” by a human, it may be doomed to starvation or death by improper care. At best, an animal taken from the wild that survives is ruined from growing up wild.
Another factor is that it is illegal to take an animal or bird from the wild. Regardless of perhaps good intentions, regulations prohibit possession of wild species. Legally, “rescuing” a baby animal is equally as bad as killing it.
But what of injured babies or when a mother critter is killed, orphaning the young?
Same thing. It is illegal (and inadvisable) to even touch an injured or orphaned wild baby. Even in good faith, it’s technically a violation to intervene.
Only licensed wildlife rehabilitators can deal with the little critters legally. (If the situation arises, find a list of official wildlife rehabilitators on the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov.)
Such laws exist because typical honorable intentions to help baby animals more often do more harm than good. It is usually better to back off, keep pets from harming the young creature, and then let nature take its course.
Often, when a wild baby isn’t OK, it is one of those situations where it is meant to be. Nature’s rule is that animals and birds birth/hatch far more offspring than survive. Many babies die, but that’s nature’s way.
Usually, the best people can do is leave wildlife habitat in which to raise their young, then let them work out the details.
