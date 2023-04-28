Populations of wild creatures out there are soaring nowadays while the average ages of these animals and birds plummet.

Dramatic mathematical changes are happening because all sorts of wildlife are birthing and hatching babies now. Numbers that have been at their lowest ebbs after a long period of attrition suddenly bloom with new recruitment.

Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In