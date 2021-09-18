METROPOLIS, Ill. — For the last two years, Boy Scout Grant Helm knew what he was going to do for his Eagle Scout project.
Ironically, he’s been researching it for about five years. And as those years have gone by, the size of the project has grown in accordance with the research on the topic.
The project began taking shape June 12 as construction on three 4-foot-by-2-1/2-foot bat boxes took place at Dorthy Miller Park. On June 29, they were installed — two at Mermet Lake Fish and Wildlife Area and one at Dixon Springs State Park.
Yes, bat boxes.
Helm, a 2021 Massac County High School graduate, likes bats.
“Bats are cool,” he said. “They provide a nice benefit to the environment. Whenever you have bats around, they’re a telling factor of a well-balanced ecosystem. I don’t like mosquitoes is another part of” his project choice.
“I knew a lot about bats because I like bats, and my mom likes bats; that helped,” he said.
Helm, the son of Keith and Heather Helm, of Metropolis, began his scouting adventure as a Tiger Cub when he was in first grade. He is a member of Metropolis’ Boy Scout Troop 101.
Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Requirements of obtaining the rank include earning at least 21 merit badges, 13 of which are specific, and the planning, carrying out and completion of a project that benefits a community or an organization within a community. Since its inception in 1911, only 4% of Scouts have earned the rank after a lengthy review process.
Helm was awarded his Eagle rank on Sept. 7 following his Board of Review.
“They make you write up a plan to propose it to the council,” Helm said of the Eagle Scout process.
Along with that plan is an explanation of how the project is beneficial, an expenses list and approval from the project’s beneficiary, which in this case is Chris McGinness, who as Site Superintendent III at Illinois Department of Natural Resources oversees Mermet Lake and Dixon Springs.
“We talked to him about the donation and where to place them; he was all for it,” Helm said.
“We love having kids like that come in and do those types of projects,” McGinness said. “Any time it helps increase the habitat, we’re all for it.”
The boxes were constructed from cedar, a wood that “is naturally weatherproof, which helps if you’re using it untreated, which is needed so the bats will use it sooner,” Helm said.
The cedar came from Smith Brothers Sawmill in Brookport.
“My dad knew (Moses Smith), and we went out to see what lumber was going to cost, and he had a big cedar log he decided to rough cut for us and donate to us,” Helm said. “We cut it down to what we needed using a circular saw and a table saw.”
Those strips of wood were brought to Dorothy Miller Park where Helm was assisted by nine fellow Scouts (Bailey Hargrove, Kyle Williams, Lewis Williams, Justice Artis, Reese Thompson, Dylan Alsip, Brandon Morgan, Nate Anderson and Alex Reames), three Scout leaders (troop leader Lewis Williams and adult leaders Matt Alsip and Craig Morgan), family and friends in constructing the three bat boxes. Each house features four compartments with layers 1 1/2-inches tall for the bats to fit in between. Holes at each layer allow them to come in and out.
“Bats like to squeeze in and be tightly packed,” Helm said. “The houses store a surprising amount of bats — they should hold about 1,000 bats each.”
The boxes were placed on poles. “Bats like to smack on to (the boxes) then climb into them, but they have to drop out and catch wind to fly out,” Helm said.
With their locations, the boxes “are alternative roosting places for bats, which will encourage the population to grow,” he added.
McGinness noted Mermet already has two bat boxes, “so we’re enhancing what we have.”
There are 13 species of bat in Illinois. Eleven of those are found at Mermet. Two of those 13 are endangered.
“Having (the boxes) out there should help the endangered species also, maybe help them come back a little bit,” Helm said.
“They should make a significant impact on the amount of pests and insects. Bats will eat about 1,000 insects a night, so if you get these at least half full — 500 bats, 1,000 insects — that’s a significant amount of insects. They should help people overcome the insects in the area,” he continued. “There’s a misconception that they usually only eat mosquitoes, which I thought was what happened, but through research, I found they eat a lot more moths, like the ones that eat your clothes, and beetles that are invasive, we have Japanese beetles around here.”
While the completion of an Eagle Scout project marks the conclusion of a Scout’s career, Helm plans to be a part of Boy Scout Troop 101 for a few more years.
“I hope to stay with the troop because I have a little brother (Jude, who is a Webelo) who’ll be coming out of Cub Scouts next year and going into Boy Scouts. Hopefully, I can stay with the troop while he goes through it,” Helm said.
Helm plans to become a voice teacher or a music teacher. He is attending Shawnee Community College this fall on a full-ride scholarship. He plans to transfer to Murray State University to major in music education, where he hopes to continue learning from choral director Dr. Bradley Almquist, who directs the Paducah Symphony Chorus and Paducah Symphony Youth Chorus, which Helm has been a part of for several years.
“I learned a couple years ago (Almquist) is a a two-palm Eagle — he’s earned two steps above an Eagle Scout. So he’s an accomplished Scout, and he was very proud to hear that I was a Scout,” Helm said.
