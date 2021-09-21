FANCY FARM — Helen Evans, 92, of Fancy Farm, Kentucky, died at 3:18 AM Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Funeral arrangements for Helen Evans are incomplete at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

