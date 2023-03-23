A storm system expected to impact west Kentucky and the broader area Friday could bring three or more inches of rain, causing concerns about flash flooding and creek flooding.
Meteorologist Mike York, with the National Weather Service in Paducah, said southern Illinois, particularly up to Carbondale, could see five inches of rain.
York said the heaviest rain is expected in the afternoon and evening Friday, though showers are likely to start late Thursday night.
The greatest concern will be during and shortly after the rain stops, where low-lying roads or roads that have problems with drainage could become covered.
"For the near term, when the rain is falling and the immediate few hours after, it’s always roads and small creeks and things that respond the quickest,” York said.
He said though the Ohio River is expected to experience minor flooding, hydrologists don’t believe it will crest higher than it did with the early March rain that caused numerous road closures and saturated ground across the area ahead of high wind that brought down a large number of trees.
While Friday’s rain is expected to be heavy, York said it appeared only slightly likely that rainfall rates could reach an inch within an hour.
Primarily, he urged residents to be vigilant when driving.
"Most flood fatalities are due to people driving through flood prone areas, often times intentionally because they don’t know how deep the water is.”
Even a few inches of water is enough to cause a vehicle to leave the roadway, and less than that can cause loss of control.
York said forecasters have “medium confidence” with the prediction, as it’s still possible the system could come further south causing heavier rain, or further north lessening the concerns for flooding.
