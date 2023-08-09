BARDSTOWN — On Aug. 2, Heaven Hill Distillery filled its 10 millionth barrel of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 88 years after the brand was founded in 1935. Company leaders, community partners and Gov. Andy Beshear were in attendance as they passed the milestone.

As the second-largest holder of aging bourbon whiskey, Heaven Hill is the only family-owned company in the world to achieve this milestone. The company’s co-presidents Kate Shapira-Latts and Allan Latts were enthusiastic about reaching the milestone, while expressing gratitude to the Nelson County community for their continued support for Heaven Hill.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In