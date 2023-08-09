BARDSTOWN — On Aug. 2, Heaven Hill Distillery filled its 10 millionth barrel of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 88 years after the brand was founded in 1935. Company leaders, community partners and Gov. Andy Beshear were in attendance as they passed the milestone.
As the second-largest holder of aging bourbon whiskey, Heaven Hill is the only family-owned company in the world to achieve this milestone. The company’s co-presidents Kate Shapira-Latts and Allan Latts were enthusiastic about reaching the milestone, while expressing gratitude to the Nelson County community for their continued support for Heaven Hill.
Shapira-Latts recounted the history of the brand, which began with her grandfather and his brothers in 1935. She said it took 20 years to fill the first 50,000 barrels, but as their production has grown exponentially during the bourbon, the distillery is hitting new milestones in rapid succession, just two years after reaching 9 million.
“Today, with immense joy, we proudly announced the filling of our 10 millionth barrel,” she said. “This achievement stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team and the unyielding support of this entire Bardstown and Nelson County community. It holds deep significance for us and we mark this moment with great pride. But this accomplishment is not only about a company, it’s also about the bright future of the bourbon industry.
“The journey to 10 million barrels has been filled with moments that tested our resilience and uplifted our spirits, shaping the company that we are today. But rest assured our journey does not end here. It is only the beginning.”
This achievement comes just one year after breaking ground on the Heaven Hill Springs Distillery in the heart of Bardstown. The new distillery is expected to be completed and operational by the end of 2024. This also marks the company’s return to distilling in Bardstown with a production capacity of 150,000 barrels a year. Production from Heaven Hill Springs and the existing Bernheim Plant in downtown Louisville will effectively double the distillery’s yearly output.
Beshear spoke briefly before filling the barrel last Wednesday, congratulating Heaven Hill for the milestone and continuing to be industry leaders. He said bourbon has become the tourist gateway to Kentucky and the first time many people get to experience the Commonwealth. Beshear also highlighted the continued economic impact of the bourbon industry in the state.
“Last year, bourbon had its best year ever in Kentucky, over $2.1 billion of new investments,” he said. “If you want to know how big of a year that is, it beat our last biggest year by over $500 million. … A $9 billion industry, a payroll topping a billion dollars, 22,500 jobs, but a job is more than that number. It brings dignity to an individual, security to a family and opportunity for the next generation.”
Executive Chairman Max Shapira gave the toast to the large crowd in the Cistern Room at Heaven Hill. Shapira marked the toast with a testament to continue the growth of the industry and the promise to bring it to new heights.
“This is a great day for Heaven Hill, it’s an unbelievable day,” he said. “It’s also a great day for the bourbon industry in general. As the governor said, this industry is on a roll both domestically and all around the world. We are all committed to continuing this run for well into the future.”
In celebration of the 10 millionth barrel, Heaven Hill will also be giving back to the community through 10 community partners. They include Bethany Haven, Flaget Memorial Hospital, The Oscar Getz Whisky Museum, The Stephen Foster Story, the Guthrie Opportunity Center, Tri-County United Way, Bardstown African American Heritage Museum, Barktown Rescue, 4-H Nelson County Cooperative Extension and New Pioneers.
Latts said they are committed to lifting up the community and thanked them for their continued work for Bardstown and Nelson County.
