State Rep. Richard Heath, a Republican from Graves County, filed Tuesday to enter the race for state commissioner of agriculture in the 2023 election.

Heath has served in the Kentucky House of Representatives since 2013 and is in his fourth term as the chair of the House Agriculture Committee. He touted that along with his agriculture background and management of the Mayfield-Graves County Cooperative Store as strong qualities for agriculture commissioner.

