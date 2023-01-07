State Rep. Richard Heath, a Republican from Graves County, filed Tuesday to enter the race for state commissioner of agriculture in the 2023 election.
Heath has served in the Kentucky House of Representatives since 2013 and is in his fourth term as the chair of the House Agriculture Committee. He touted that along with his agriculture background and management of the Mayfield-Graves County Cooperative Store as strong qualities for agriculture commissioner.
Heath will face Jonathan Shell of Lancaster in the Republican primary election on May 16, while Democratic Party candidates Sierra J. Enlow of Hodgenville and Mikael Malone of Winchester will square off in their party’s primary.
The primary winners will be on the ballot in the Nov. 7 general election.
Prior to attending the annual Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association Convention Friday in Lexington with Shell, Heath spoke with The Paducah Sun about his reasons for running for commissioner of agriculture.
“You may remember I ran in 2015. Commissioner (Ryan) Quarles and I were the only two Republicans on the ballot,” he said. “I got really close. I got 91,200 and something votes, and he got 92,600 and something. At the end of the day, I lost by three-quarters of 1%.
“Ever since then, people have asked me if I was going to run again, and my pat answer was, ‘I haven’t ruled it out.’ I guess I was waiting to make sure that my wife was on board and my health was still good and the drive and the ambition was still there. I’ll tell anybody if they’re thinking about running statewide, they’d better have it in their heart to do it, to put yourself through the rigors of a statewide campaign race and the personal expense of driving statewide, the gas and the meals. It’s quite a commitment.”
Heath said his background in agriculture is what makes that office so appealing.
“I grew up on a farm, and after high school, I raised corn, soy beans, wheat and tobacco and put myself through college,” he said. “I took a job managing the Graves co-op store, so I not only had the farm background, but the ag business background.
“It’s hard to put my finger on exactly why that’s something I want to do. I could retire; I don’t need a job. The drive is there and the ambition is there. It’s just one of those things that I feel called to do, that I want to do, and I’m excited about, and I think I can bring a level of expertise to that position that would complement the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.”
Heath said he has been working since 2017 with current Agriculture Commissioner Quarles as the chair of the House Agriculture Committee. Quarles is running for governor in this year’s election.
“My goal is to continue on the success that we’ve already built,” Heath said. “Not to stand on the success, but build on the success, as Secretary of State Michael Adams says.”
Heath said one issue he will focus on is commercial driver’s license (CDL) exemptions for agricultural industry workers.
“Farmers are exempt; they don’t have to have a CDL to drive their semi-trucks,” he said. “But, the ag industry that delivers seed, fertilizer and chemicals to the farm are required to have CDLs, and CDL drivers are hard to find and they’re expensive.
“One of my goals — whether I’m commissioner of agriculture or I remain on as the chair of the House Agriculture Committee — is to talk with Washington to get some relief on the requirements of the CDL driver, for example, delivering seed to the farm. … We should be able to have a two-tiered system for CDL drivers.”
Heath, 67, said that being commissioner of agriculture would be a great way to end his career in public service.
“I feel like this would be a good opportunity for me to go out on top, for lack of a better term,” he said. “It’s not a stepping stone to the next office. I want to be commissioner of agriculture to be the commissioner of agriculture.
“There have been opportunities of other offices for me to run for while I was waiting on Commissioner Quarles to complete his two-term limit. For me, if it’s not agriculture, I’m not interested. I’m working my strengths.”
