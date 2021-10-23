Heath Elementary celebrates National Blue Ribbon recognition

When Heath Elementary School earned recognition as a National Blue Ribbon School for the 2020-21 school year, Principal Laine Cooper was ready to celebrate. On Thursday, he got the chance.
Heath Elementary School hosted “A Night on the Lawn” for the community to share in the achievement with the school, administrators, teachers and staff.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Heath Elementary was chosen for its exemplary academic performance.
Cooper said he spent his entire educational career at Heath Elementary as a student teacher, and was hired a special education teacher more than 13 years ago. Also in that time, he was a curriculum specialist and an assistant principal now serving his sixth year as principal of the school.
“Over the last 13 years, I have loved seeing our school continue to love, foster and encourage students to learn and reach new heights,” he said. “I have loved seeing our students blow expectations (out of the water) academically.
“I have loved seeing our staff learn new ways to educate our students and be models for other classrooms across the nation. I have loved being a school in a community where the parents support the school and help us reach our goals.”
McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter, school district board member Steve Shelby, and Assistant Principal Johnna Hite also spoke at the celebratory rally.
There were food trucks at the site, and the HES choir sang “Happy” by Pharrell Williams to reflect the mood at the school and within the community for earning Blue Ribbon recognition.
“What is cool about the crowd I’m looking at is that a majority were current students and parents, but it’s got tons of staff and retired staff,” Cooper said after the event. “The people I was just talking to were former students and their families — very cool.
“Also, some were just community members that have had kids who had gone through here before and just wanted to come celebrate.”
Cooper said receiving National Blue Ribbon recognition is something he has wanted for the school for a long time.
“When I became the principal, it’s something I really felt like the school deserved,” he said. “All this success goes to our students and our staff.”
