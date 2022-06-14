A high-pressure wave spanning all of Kentucky is leading to a massive spike of temperatures, breaking temperature records statewide.
Temperatures are expected to reach upper 90s and lower 100s with heat indexes that could reach well above 100 degrees for the next few weeks, with very short breaks and temperatures staying in the 90s through the beginning of July.
The National Weather Service has also issued an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday, expecting heat indexes of 105-110 today and around 105 on Wednesday afternoon.
“When we have heat index values that get above the actual air temperature that’s outside, usually that’s a combination of heat and humidity,” Kevin Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Paducah, said.
“Those are the pegs that work against a person’s ability to cool off. The National Weather Service worked with a number of health organizations, scientists, and so forth, to develop criteria for those times when the heat or the cold in the case of winter can affect a person’s health.”
The Heat index, based on temperature and humidity, is a good representation of how temperature feels to a person in that environment.
“During the day, the heat advisory is usually midday,” Smith said. “In a heat wave like this, it could start as early as 9 a.m. and last well into sunset. Even overnight, temperatures don’t drop as much as humidity. And so overnight, you don’t get a lot of relief. Were at the early stages of a ridge of high pressure … expanding to the east.”
This high-pressure wave and intense heat can wreak havoc on those working without air conditioning or outside.
“We’re looking at heat index values of 110 or higher,” he said. “Anybody who has to work outdoors for their job, or just doesn’t have access to air conditioning or anything, it could be deadly. It can cause people to succumb to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. For at least now to Wednesday, we’re going to be looking at those high levels of heat and humidity.”
Heat stroke and exhaustion are a real danger in this heat wave. Both are caused by dehydration and overheating. NWS recommends wearing lighter clothes, drinking more water and doing less strenuous activities.
“The keys to managing and mitigating heat basically comes down to hydration, wearing appropriate clothing and reducing your labor,” R. Scott Wilson, the director of the McCracken County Health Department, said. “The main thing people need to be watching out for is fluid level certainly but also dizziness, fatigue, the amount of sweating we’re doing actually decreasing. That’s a bad sign because it’s your body’s holding on to the fluid.”
This is not only dangerous to the elderly and children, but affects everyone equally, Wilson said.
“This can get very dangerous, very quickly,” he said. “Most people just think it’s hot and exhausting. People can get so dehydrated that they get a condition called rhabdomyolysis. Their bodies become so dehydrated, muscles break down and can cause damage to their kidneys. It’s not just people with predisposition for these conditions, it’s everyone.”
More information is available at weather.gov/safety/heat.
