A heat wave is due to pass over the western Kentucky region this weekend with actual temperatures in the mid-90s and heat indexes reaching into triple digits.
The Paducah area was under an excessive heat warning until 9 p.m. Wednesday with heat index values up to 112 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah.
According to the NWS, scattered thunderstorms were possible along and ahead of a cold front expected to move through the region Wednesday night.
The weekend will bring more heat advisories as this warm air returns.
“Thursday looks like it will not have a heat advisory because of the slightly drier air,” said David Blanchard, a general forecaster at the Paducah NWS.
“Friday, it looks like its going to begin moisten up again, and the warm front will rebuild itself. We will probably have a heat advisory back up by Saturday because it looks like we’re gonna have figures around 105 for the weekend.”
The triple digit heat index values could continue Monday and Tuesday as well. This summer has already had a series of heat advisories that were put into effect.
“This has been a rather warm summer,” Blanchard said. “We have already broken several temperature records earlier this summer. Right now, we are running an average monthly temperature that is about two degrees hotter than the average. We are running warmer than average this year in the month of July, so I’d says it’s a pretty warm summer.”
These higher temperatures and increased heat indexes are equally dangerous to the public. According to noheatstroke.org, a website that exists to catalogue pediatric vehicular heat stroke deaths, since 1998, 917 children have died because of vehicular heat stroke after being left in a car.
So far in 2022, 10 children have died due to heat stroke after being left in a vehicle. The website includes the stories around each of the incidents.
“In this heat, there is concern for a lot of things,” Blanchard said.
“The elderly, they tend to they have a little trouble just dissipating heat and sometimes are not aware that they’re overheating. Children and pets also don’t handle heat well. Don’t leave a child or pet in a vehicle under any circumstances. Vehicles heat up very quickly and can be fatal.
“If you have to work outside, make sure to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water and beyond a certain point, you may need to take a break.”
For more information on how to deal with the heat, visit weather.gov/safety/heat.
