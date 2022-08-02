The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement warning west Kentucky residents of upcoming high heat indexes through Wednesday evening, followed by potential storms.
“We have wind coming in from the south and the subtropics,” said Michael York, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah. “That air is higher in temperature and more humid as well.”
These conditions contribute to the increased heat indices as the month of August begins.
“Long-range outlooks are calling for a better than even chance of above average temperatures,” York said. “ There is also a better than even chance of below normal rainfall. So while the heat isn’t going away, humidity could start to come down as well, lowering the heat indices as well.
“However, we are in a time of year when we do get persistent heat. There’ll be some periods where there is a significant cool down. But it likely will remain about where it is now. Over the next few days, the highest heat index will be between 100 and 105 for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday some rain and clouds will likely help keep them cool at least.”
Higher temperatures can lead to more serious conditions to those who have to deal with them, including animals, children and the elderly.
According to the NWS heat safety website, those who are pregnant, newborns, children, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses are the most effected by the increases in heat, with children and the elderly particularly at risk to heat related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, but both can effect anyone in potentially dangerous ways.
Heat exhaustion is a step in the process to heat stroke. People suffering from heat exhaustion typically show symptoms including thirst, dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea and exhaustion. People experiencing symptoms like these should seek shelter away from the sun, wear looser clothing and drink cool water.
Heat stroke is a more severe version of heat exhaustion and has additional symptoms like dizziness, fainting and confusion. It occurs when your body gets too hot and is unable to regulate its temperature through sweating. Both the elderly and children are at the greatest risk of heat stroke due to their lessened ability to regulate their temperature effectively.
