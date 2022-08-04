A hot and dry summer could lead to more farmers with lower yields as the heat and lack of rain impacts crops and livestock alike.
“Heat and the drought combined, it makes the perfect storm for a lot of things to go wrong,” said Samantha Anderson, McCracken County agriculture extension agent.
“We have had bad years in agriculture, 2012 was a very bad year for agriculture in the region,” she said.
The hot and dry summer in 2012 which produced little rain caused a major drop in crop yields, from an average yield per acre of corn being around 180 bushels/acre in McCracken County to 39.6 bushels/acre. The summer of 2012 set many records for heat as well.
“Now, thankfully, we’re not at 2012 levels just yet,” Anderson, said. “I surely hope we don’t get there again, if I’m honest. But we are seeing something similar this year. With the drought, of course, our grain and crop farmers are affected there’s just there’s not enough rain in the part of the season that we need the rain to promote growth and high yields.”
Livestock farmers are also having trouble, with the heat causing health concerns in their animals.
“Our livestock folks are having just as much trouble,” according to Anderson. “Animals, just like us can suffer from heat stress, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. When it gets as hot as it has been, everybody and everything is overheated. But lets say that you use natural water sources for your cattle. Now not only is it hot for them but likely their water source has dried up. Finding fresh water and shade for your animals is of the utmost importance.”
However, McCracken County is doing better than other nearby counties.
“We’ve been lucky that the drought has not been as hard on us as counties to the south of us,” Anderson said. “Calloway and Graves are in a much more severe drought right now.”
Graves County in particular is one of the largest counties for corn in the state, ranking No. 4 with 182 bushels/acre in 2020. The heavy drought is also following the major tornado in Mayfield last December, which caused severe damage to the Mayfield Grain Company.
Corn is also much more affected by drought.
“With corn, you need rain at certain points in the growth period to promote the high yield that farmers rely on,” Anderson said. “That has been the kicker for the western half of the state. We haven’t had enough rain at the right times and when we really needed it.”
Farmers can do little now to prevent damage.
“If a farmer has the resources and the availability to irrigate, that is always an option, but if you don’t have it set up already, its not likely to happen midseason,” She said. “On top of that, you do have to consider the cost of irrigation and the cost of the water, the cost of the field itself. So figuring out is it worth it in your particular situation.”
“For homeowners and gardeners, if you have the resources and the availability, definitely water your garden either earlier in the morning or in the evening. That’s the best time to water a garden because you don’t want to scald your plants,” Anderson said. “For farmers, I’d encourage them always reach out to your local extension office and to have a good relationship with their crop insurance agents.”
For more information from the McCracken County extension office, visit their website at mccracken.ca.uky.edu.
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.