Excessive heat continued across west Kentucky, and temperatures are expected to remain high before a break this weekend.
The heat index Tuesday in Paducah reached 114, one of the highest ever recorded in the area.
According to National Weather Service data, Paducah has only registered heat indices of 114 or above 17 times, and the last was in 2011.
Meteorologist Sean Poulos said Wednesday that late next week the weather pattern could shift to the west, giving the area a much-needed break.
“We’ve got to endure the heat and humidity for a couple more days,” Poulos said.
After an expected cool down to sub-90 temperatures this weekend, early next week looks to reenter the 90s but with heat index values below what West Kentucky has been experiencing.
“There’s a chance we might have a few days below normal late next week,” he said.
In the meantime, Poulos encouraged people to use common sense and not stay out when it’s too hot.
“Limit time outdoors, and if you’ve got to be outdoors, definitely drink plenty of water and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.”
The Salvation Army continued to operate its two facilities — on Trimble Street and Irvin Cobb Drive — as cooling centers for anyone in need of some relief.
Lt. David Donegan said while the charity appreciates giving short-term help just for anyone looking to cool down, he wants to build relationships with those taking advantage of the air conditioning in case those lead to more opportunities to help.
“A lot of people that are vulnerable, this may be their first time and they don’t know where to go to get help.”
Donegan said the week before last, a family came to the shelter because their electricity had been turned off. The Salvation Army was able to help them get their bills paid and get their lights and air conditioning turned back on.
In addition to some of the expected transient population, Donegan said the shelters have helped cyclists, lawn care workers or others nearby in the heat.
“We welcome anybody. You just come in and there’s no time limit … help yourself. Be our guest.”
