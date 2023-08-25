As summer temperatures rise, people with diabetes are at an increased risk for heat exhaustion and dehydration. The combination of high temperatures and diabetes can make it difficult for the body to regulate its internal temperature, leading to various potential health complications.
Paige Bell has lived with Type 1 diabetes since she was 12. She said she has always been aware of it and does her best to stay on top of medicine. On Aug. 15, she had a diabetic seizure.
“I didn’t eat breakfast that morning, and I have had to ration my insulin,” she said. “I’ve not been eating, so you must take in more insulin when you eat.”
Bell said she felt fine — until she decided to run errands in the 90-degree weather.
“I felt like it was low, but I was fine because it’s been lower before,” Bell said.
According to the American Diabetes Association, approximately 450,340 Kentuckians are diagnosed with diabetes, with more than half unable to pay for required medicine. Diabetic seizures and comas are life-threatening conditions that can result from low or high blood sugar levels, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Margie Silva, manager of the newly opened Goodwill Opportunity Center in Paducah, said she and another co-worker heard a loud boom outside.
“We came out, and we saw a vehicle that the driver seemed disoriented and attempting to turn into a side street,” Silva said. “But what they thought was a side street was a car, so we knew something was wrong.”
After rushing out to investigate, they found Bell virtually unresponsive.
“We noticed she had an insulin meter on her arm and knew she was in medical distress,” Silva said.
People with diabetes should take extra care in hot weather by staying hydrated, wearing breathable clothing, and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours.
Dr. Ethan Walker, a family physician with Mercy Health who also has diabetes, said it’s essential for people with diabetes to monitor blood sugar levels closely during hot weather, as high temperatures can affect insulin absorption.
“People with diabetes might be slightly more at risk for that type of thing, especially if their blood sugars are not more controlled,” he said.
Walker noted that having enough snacks and water when insulin is low is critical.
“So, one thing about diabetes — it can more easily dehydrate you, especially if your blood sugar is consistently running high,” Walker said. “You use a lot of that water through your urine because your kidney is trying to get all that excess sugar out of your system.”
Silva expressed relief that she found Bell, emphasizing the importance of recognizing medical distress to avoid misjudgments. She hopes people can become educated to recognize and identify signs of medical-related distress so that if this ever happens again, people will be rational and level-headed.
“People should take that time to learn about stuff like this,” Silva said. “Even going the extra mile to get certifications to handle the situation more carefully.”
