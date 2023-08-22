The high temperatures are creating a heat index in the triple digits. That’s forcing area school districts to rethink outside activities so students stay safe. School leaders are taking precautions, such as holding recess inside and canceling or modifying athletic practices.
The Massac County High School Patriots football team is just one of the teams dealing with heat issues as they moved practice to their indoor facility on Monday afternoon.
“I think it is perfect, because we have been preaching to them adversity, and how do you handle it,” said Massac County head coach Jacob Collins. “If we get good enough reps in here, and use intensity in here then you will be ready to go on Friday.”
Following Monday’s indoor practice, the Patriots will move their practices outdoors, but will only begin once the heat index readings drop. Nearly every school in Kentucky has also changed their practice schedules with McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman, Murray, Marshall County and Calloway County moving their practices or games to later at night.
Mayfield is one of the schools that has elected to move football practices to early in the morning, before school begins. As for athletic events, most schools are waiting to make decisions until the day before, or of the event. That includes high school football games this Friday night.
As for school activities, normally, South Marshall Middle School would have children outside at lunch time, but on Monday, it didn’t because of the heat.
“It’s not worth it. I want to keep my kids safe. At the end of the day, I want them to get here safe. I want them to learn, and I want them to go home safe,” Principal Kevin Jackson said.
Jackson also said there will be no practices this week.
“I was talking with our athletic directors, and I was talking to the principal of North Marshall Middle and looking at the heat indices for the week. We just didn’t see a way it would be feasible for them to have practices or more games this week. So, we went ahead and made the combined call to cancel that for this week,” he said.
Daniel Murphy, who teaches and coaches in Marshall County, agrees with the decision.
“The benefit is just not there for putting those kids at risk at that level, and it’s just not something that we’re going to do. We’re going to follow the regulations, and we’re going to make sure that kids are safe,” he said.
Jonathan Elementary School Principal Paul Lamb noted that he’s doing the same for his young students.
“When the index is 100 or higher, we do not go outside, but sometimes we allow our teachers to take our students outside in the mornings — just a little bit, just to get some wiggles out if they need to. But, I don’t see us going outside for a recess on our regular recess this week,” he said.
They all agreed it was for the best until it gets cooler.
“It really is just a short-term problem, but it’s one that can have some really devastating impacts if you’re not careful,” Murphy said.
