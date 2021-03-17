Heartland Equality, an LGBTQIA+ center in downtown Paducah, is trying to raise funds and community awareness, after one of the exterior windows for its event center on Broadway was damaged recently.
It’s seeking to cover the large window’s cost, which is estimated to be more than $1,000. The center, 413 Broadway, has a $1,000 insurance deductible, said Dustin Havens, who is the director of operations. That’s a chunk of change for a nonprofit with about a $2,000 monthly operating budget.
“We’re not sure if they threw something at it. You can see the point of impact,” Havens told The Sun, about the window damage.
“They either threw something at it or hit it really hard or something and broke the window. Luckily, it was on the event center side because the windows are very thick and they’re double-paned, so we’re pretty sure what happened is they realized that they weren’t going to actually get in, and so they stopped.”
The center has created a fundraiser with a $1,000 goal through its Facebook page, @heartlandequality, and a GoFundMe page. It also filed a report about the window with the Paducah Police Department.
Havens wants this to be an awareness issue.
“Let’s stop the hate because love wins always and let’s build this community to be accepting of all for future generations,” he said. “Let’s come together and support this center and this cause to make future generations not have to worry about that.”
The Sun reached out Tuesday to Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird, who confirmed the department did a report for criminal mischief, but pointed out there’s no evidence right now that someone intentionally damaged it.
“It happened over the weekend, at some point in time, and so the officers that responded — they didn’t locate any broken glass — clearly, it’s a crack in the window,” he said.”There’s no other windows in the area that were damaged.”
Police didn’t find evidence around to indicate it was an intentional act, such as a rock, bottle, or brick, Laird said. Right now, he said it doesn’t appear to be that a crime was committed.
“It’s a double paned window,” he said.
“Only the outside pane was broken. That can happen from a shifting of the building. Those are old buildings down there. I think there’s a wide variety of things, or it could be that somebody broke it, or were trying to break it. But, just the way it looks, being in the upper right hand or left hand corner of the window, right now, I would say that it’s definitely unclear if it was an intentional act, or if it was potentially weather related.”
When asked about other LGBTQ-related incidents, Laird said police received a report this week from Jefferson Street in Paducah. It’s an incident that was also mentioned by Havens.
“(The incident) was reported last night to us, where some flags had been taken down from the front of a residence, and torn up and put in a box, and left there,” Laird said.
Laird confirmed they were pride flags, but didn’t know exactly what kind they were. A note was left in the box, which Laird described as being “not very nice,” and the incident was written up as harassment.
“That is actively being investigated,” he said. “We do have a lead with that, so ... we’re working through that.”
He does not believe there’s a connection between the two.
”I think that if we can work through the Jefferson Street incident that ... obviously, we will dig to see if there’s any relation between the two, because we know that there’s a broken window down there,” he said.
”We’ll ask those questions when the time becomes appropriate. If there is a link there, then we’ll make it, but if there’s not, we’re not going to try to create something that doesn’t exist.”
Heartland Equality opened in 2019 as the Paducah LGBT Welcome Center, and it provides services for people from western Kentucky, southern Illinois, northwest Tennessee and southeast Missouri. It rebranded in May 2020 and Havens reported it served a little under 3,000 people last year and about 700 people this year.
The range of services include a computer center, food pantry, clothing closet, medical outreach, referrals for counseling, youth group and different support groups. The Heartland Equality Event Center, located on the building’s other side, opened in November last year and houses events, such as movie nights, meetings and other activities.
”If you were alone, or if you felt you were alone in a room and you were just locked in there with no light, we’re that light,” Havens said.
”We’re the light that can help you realize you’re not alone. Historically, our community has been forced to be the quiet minority, to sit back and watch everybody else live these normal lives and we could just hope for it. We’re that light that shows you, you can do this, and there’s other people going through it.”
