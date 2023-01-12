Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.