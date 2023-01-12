Heart USA has a new home on the Mercy Health Paducah campus.
The new office is located at 125 Medical Center Drive, which is the stand-alone brick building next to the Mercy Health — Paducah Medical Pavilion, right off of Lone Oak Road. It is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for both calls and in-person visitors.
Heart USA (Healthcare Equipment and Resource Tools, Inc.) is a non-profit organization staffed by volunteers who:
• Navigate prescription assistance programs on behalf of patients to help them get medications at a free or reduced price
• Collect and give out durable medical supplies on a first come basis
• Send community health workers to patients’ homes to provide them with information on many additional services
“We feel so blessed to be moving into a larger facility that will allow us to bring in more volunteers so we can better serve our neighbors and community,” said Gractia Wilburn, executive director. “We hope to continue to grow this program to fulfill even more needs of our fellow Kentuckians. And we want to thank Mercy Health for all the generous gifts they have afforded Heart USA.”
Heart USA has been in Western Kentucky for over 16 years as part of the Kentucky Prescription Assistance Program. It has touched the lives of one in every three people in the area. In 2021, Heart USA provided $11,811,594 worth of prescription medication assistance.
