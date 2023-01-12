PADNWS-01-12-23 HEART USA - PHOTO

Heart USA is now providing services out of its new location on the Mercy Health Paducah campus, 125 Medical Center Drive.

 Contributed photo

Heart USA has a new home on the Mercy Health Paducah campus.

The new office is located at 125 Medical Center Drive, which is the stand-alone brick building next to the Mercy Health — Paducah Medical Pavilion, right off of Lone Oak Road. It is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for both calls and in-person visitors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In