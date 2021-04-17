A June hearing is set for a civil lawsuit that involves Paducah’s Tax Increment Financing district, according to the city’s legal counsel.
Last month, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave final approval to Paducah’s TIF district and authorized up to $21.4 million in tax increment financing. It needs approximately $150 million in capital investment over 20 years to receive the maximum amount authorized by the state.
A key development planned in the TIF district is the City Block project by Louisville-based developer Weyland Ventures. The approximately $21 million project involves a boutique hotel, public open space, public parking and mixed-use buildings, on the downtown parking lot at Second and Broadway streets.
In early November 2020, a lawsuit was filed in McCracken Circuit Court that sought an injunction to prevent the city from acting upon its TIF ordinance.
The listed plaintiffs were Marshall and Alberta Davis, Mark and Paula Foglesong, Ronnie James, Kelly and Rebecca Ausbrooks, David and Linda Curtis, Beverly McKinley, Tony Veltri, Mike and Cindy Wyatt, Nicki Roof and Concerned Taxpayers of Paducah and McCracken County, KY, LLC.
The city filed a response in November that sought for the plaintiffs’ complaint for injunctive and other relief to be dismissed. In March, the city filed a motion that seeks a summary judgment that dismisses the plaintiffs’ complaint.
Paducah attorney David Kelly, of Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins, Blankenship & Sigler, LLP, is representing the city. The matter was part of the court’s motion hour on Friday, and a briefing schedule was set.
“There will be an actual hearing on June 10 at 1 p.m. where the merits of the motion will be heard by the court,” Kelly told The Sun, and the hearing will be before Judge Tim Kaltenbach.
“The plaintiffs have to file their response to the motion for summary judgment by May 7, and then the city can file the reply, if they want to, on or before May 21. The matter then comes on for a hearing before the court on June 10.”
Kelly explained the court will hear arguments from counsel at the hearing. He said the court could rule from the bench, or “what it is more likely,” take it under advisement and issue a written ruling at some point following the hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.