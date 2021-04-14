A judge will hear a motion to dismiss a lawsuit aimed at stopping Paducah from making decisions about its tax increment financing district.
In November 2020 a group of residents filed a lawsuit asking a judge to grant an injunction, stopping the project’s centerpiece, the City Block project.
If granted, the injunction would have stopped any decisions being made on the City Block project, a multimillion dollar hotel and multi-use outdoor space located near the riverfront.
The motion to dismiss will be heard by McCracken County Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach on Friday.
A local real estate developer and a business owner, Alberta Davis, led the group who filed the original lawsuit. Fast forward four months and the city’s TIF district has been approved, but the lawsuit is still in action.
Davis is still a plaintiff and now she’s chairwoman of the city’s board of adjustment.
The board of adjustments approves zoning, land use restrictions and makes major decisions regarding development in Paducah. Its members will eventually make decisions on the now approved TIF district.
Davis said she is still in opposition to the location of the hotel and stands by the assertions she made in November. However, she does not think it’s a conflict of interest to be board chairwoman and be in an active lawsuit against the city.
“Well, why would it be a conflict of interest,” she said. “Who is saying that it must be people on a different side I guess they just want everyone on the board to think as they do.”
The conflict of interest lies in her ability to make decisions regarding the hotel. There is a city ordinance on the books about conflict of interest and ethics, though it’s aimed at city employees, not appointed board members.
City Manager Jim Arndt said those codes of ethics can also apply to board members. He said he believes the situation regarding Davis presents a difference of opinion, not a conflict of interest.
“If she’s called upon to make a determination that’s within the TIF district or its directly related to any type of TIF project it would be considered a conflict of interest,” Arndt said.
Arndt said once the lawsuit is over she will no longer have to recuse herself from decision-making. Arndt said to his knowledge Davis has not ruled on any TIF related projects since her appointment to the board in 2021.
Davis said disagreement is how government works and she plans to continue in her position as board chairwoman during and after the lawsuit.
