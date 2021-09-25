Health summit identifies mental mechanisms among student population

PRINCETON — Underlying conditions are illuminated during the public health emergency — COVID-19 pandemic — and to properly respond to the crises, western Kentucky students gathered for a mental health summit, equipping themselves with coping mechanisms and a better understanding of mental, emotional, and social health.
The Student Mental Health Action Summit was hosted by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman’s office, West Kentucky Educational Cooperative, and Caldwell County High School. Both students and educators participated in a collective rehabilitation on Wednesday at the high school library.
Adison Sullenger, a senior at Caldwell High School, said she registered for the event to gain insight from and connect with other students.
“To see how other people are dealing with mental health. I just wanted to be able to understand from a different perspective,” Sullenger said. “We had a lot of good discussions on how to go to different people and through different people and get help in different ways.”
After the event, student facilitators, which included Sullenger, reconvened to share findings, suggestions and review group input. The facilitators said a closed-door policy would encourage students to reach and connect with an adult, specifically counselors.
They said although non-traditional instruction (NTI) days and home learning models have benefits, the time lost, spent without human interaction, deepens depression, anxiety, and other cognitive dissonance.
Sarah Akin is the WKEC Social and Emotional Learning specialist who helped coordinate the event.
Her background is counseling, which brings mandatory expertise to her role at WKEC. She said her advocacy was amplified in 2020 with the enactment of Senate Bill 8.
She said the bill allocated schools more access to mental health resources, such as social workers, counselors, psychologists, and other mental health allies and providers.
Akin said technology is a tool that has enabled mental health providers to reach students more directly, making more impacts.
She added apps like Zoom and Google Voice allowed her to share pictures of her dog or to hop on a call just to say hello. She said students are looking for human connection, interaction.
Coleman was unable to attend the meeting in person, however, she made introductory remarks remotely.
Coleman reaffirmed the state’s resources would remain on track to meet student needs.
“We’re really excited about the way the student’s voice has been incorporated throughout this entire project and how we have centered our work on the voice of those students,” Coleman said.
Coleman said summit data and findings will culminate in November at the annual education summit hosted by the state’s commissioner of education.
Before entering politics, Coleman served students as an educator, assistant principal, and basketball coach.
Coleman said it takes time to adapt to pandemic normalcy. She noted resigning as assistant principal came at a time that marked the middle of her career as an educator, at which point, she had no formal training on mental illness.
“I had zero training in trauma-informed care, in mental health, and social and emotional well-being. None of those things were concepts that were introduced in my education classes,” she said. “The pandemic created its own set of challenges, certainly, but it also highlighted challenges that have been hiding right beneath the surface for a long time.”
Caldwell County High School was the fifth school chosen to host the summit series. It is one of 10 destinations in Kentucky chosen to lead community mental health discussions led by students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.