Before fireworks light up the sky tonight, local health professionals say it’s important to be aware of both heat and firework-related injuries this holiday.
Mercy Health Lourdes Primary Care and Urgent Care in Paducah said they have seen roughly 10-15 cases of heat-related injuries so far this summer. They want the low numbers to continue through the holiday, which is why they recommend people to drink plenty of water. Dr. Joshua Scearce with Mercy Health-Lourdes said the heat can be particularly harmful to older people.
“We see a lot more older patients on blood pressure medication things like that, usually run stable, but then when they get dehydrated, blood pressure can drop — they become dizzy,” Scearce said.
While Mercy Health-Lourdes didn’t have any heat-related injuries this weekend, it does expect those numbers to increase throughout the summer as the heat continues. Murray-Calloway County Hospital had a total of four heat exhaustion-related visits to its emergency room over the weekend with no firework-related injuries. Baptist Health Paducah could not be reached as of presstime.
Mercy Regional EMS said it’s seen numbers decrease overall with no heat-related calls over the weekend — a welcomed change from years past. Mercy Regional EMS captain paramedic Steven Criswell said the decrease wouldn’t be possible without help from the community.
“Throughout the years, we’ve seen the community become more involved with cooling stations and things of that nature that have really helped decrease those numbers,” Criswell said.
But heat isn’t the only problem. Mercy Regional EMS said to watch out for firework injuries, too.
“They’ll hold it in their hand and light it and toss it or something of that nature, and maybe the fuse was too short; they get some hand injuries,” Criswell said.
