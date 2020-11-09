BALLARD COUNTY — Health departments across the United States have prepared infrastructure to administer a COVID-19 vaccine for months.
With Pfizer announcing Monday that early findings suggest its vaccine is more than 90% effective, health agencies may be closer to administering a vaccine than previously thought.
The pharmaceutical giant said it plans to seek emergency use authorization from the Federal Drug Administration soon — after volunteers in clinical trials have been monitored following the second dose of the vaccine. Pfizer anticipates reaching that marker by next week.
A COVID-19 vaccine site will look very similar to current COVID-19 testing sites.
Successful qualities of a testing site will involve sufficient health workers, easy access, and convenience.
For weeks the Purchase District Health Department has tested thousands of people in west Kentucky through a pilot program funded by the state.
PDHD testing site coordinator, Erin Stallins, said the success of the program is laying the groundwork for a COVID-19 vaccine site.
“Without the you know IDs and the insurance and all that,” Stallins said. “You know reduce that paperwork and people feel more comfortable coming by. With the vaccination it will be the same process.”
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen said the FDA required health departments to have a vaccination plan months ago.
“Vaccinations are one thing that the health department is really really good at,” Coplen said. “We’re very efficient and it’s something that our community trusts us with.”
There are additional logistical challenges to figure out with Pfizer’s vaccine. The vaccine must be stored at very cold temperatures and requires two doses. Coplen said it’s different from storing vaccines for the Influenza.
“It’s going to have to be kept at like 100 degrees below zero.” Coplen said. “The vials that are going to be coming to us are going to be in 100 dose and 1,000 dose vials — as opposed to the current flu vaccine which either comes in prefilled syringes or a 10-dose vial.”
There is guidance on who will receive the vaccination first. Several groups — including the World Health organization, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine — have given varied suggestions.
The US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine proposed a five-phase plan.
Phase one includes health-care workers and first responders. Phase two is people with underlying conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease or death, and older adults in densely populated settings. Phase three includes essential service workers at high risk of exposure, teachers and school staff, people in homeless shelters and prisons, older adults who have not already been treated and people with underlying conditions that put them at moderate risk. Phase four would have young adults, children and essential service workers at increased risk of exposure. Last, phase five is the remaining people not included in phase one through four.
Coplen said coordination with the top tier groups is ongoing.
“We’ve been reaching out to different doctor’s offices to try to get them signed up,” Coplen said.
The Southern Seven Health Department said they’re in the planning stages with the Illinois Department of Health in regards to what infrastructure will be needed and how a vaccine will be distributed.
