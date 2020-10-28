As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the United States, health officials are recommending that people start making holiday plans now.
Planning early allows families celebrating the holidays together to have time to figure out how to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
A low risk activity for Thanksgiving includes having a small dinner with only people who live in your household.
A moderate risk activity is having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community. A high risk is going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving, and with Halloween just days away the Purchase Area could see a spike in cases, officials say.
The fight against COVID-19 in west Kentucky continues with accessible testing. It’s been a month since the Purchase District Health Departments began free expanded COVID-19 testing. PDHD says they’ve tested more than 600 people across the five counites of Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton and McCracken County.
“I don’t know our numbers on positives versus negatives,” said Erin Stallins, the testing site coordinator. “We have found that we do have people in our counties that do have the COVID [virus] and not all of them have symptoms.”
As the PDHD test more people they’re finding many asymptomatic cases. The CDC has previously said their best estimates say about 40% of people infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic
“The asymptomatic people tend to be the people that are spreading,” Stallins said.
Test results at the PDHD testing site take two to five days to come back. Stallins suggests coming to 916 Kentucky Avenue for a test before Wednesday if you want results prior to Halloween.
This testing site is for anyone over the age of 12, however, the health department says if anyone under the age of 18 can’t tolerate the test, they will be asked to follow up with their primary care physician.
Registration slots for tests are available this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk ups are accepted, but registration is preferred. To register, visit www.purchasehealth.org or call 270-709-1283.
