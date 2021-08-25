People who test positive for COVID-19 are said to be placed in isolation, while those who have been in close contact with someone with a positive test are placed under quarantine.
How is a person determined to be placed under quarantine, and how long do they remain under quarantine?
Kent Koster, the director of the Purchase District Health Department (PDHD), and PDHD nurse administrator Crystal Knight spoke with The Sun about what these terms mean.
“A person that’s in isolation is a positive case, so they’ve tested positive for COVID,” Knight said, explaining the difference between isolation and quarantine. “Someone who’s in quarantine is a contact to a positive case, so they have the potential that they may become positive during that quarantine period.”
Knight said the health department receives a report about a positive test result from a testing facility or laboratory or the person calls the health department to let them know.
“If the health department is still doing contact tracing, they find those contacts from the (positive) cases themselves,” she said. “They say, ‘These are the people I’ve been in close contact with.’
“’Close contact’ is someone who has been within 6 feet of the positive case for 15 minutes or longer — unless it’s in a school setting and both students are masked in a classroom setting. Then, it goes to 3 feet instead of 6 feet.”
Knight added that close contacts are determined for being within distance of a positive case 48 hours before the time that symptoms started in the person with the positive result or 48 hours before the time of a positive test result.
“We got overwhelmed last winter with the spike in the cases,” Koster said. “Nobody could keep up with it in the state. Each health department may have approached it differently.
“Some chose to continue to contact-trace — maybe counties that weren’t that big or had a larger staff of disease investigators. What I’m finding now is that those that continued doing that and actually continued doing that for the schools are so overwhelmed right now that they are behind in the hundreds in calling contacts.”
Knight said the number of cases was so high at that time, the state recommended health departments stop calling all of the close contacts and just called the positive cases and asked them to reach out to the close contacts.
“(Health departments that were overwhelmed) are finding themselves in the same situation that we found ourselves in last year,” Koster said. “We had to make the decision to just contact the test-positives and ask them to identify who their close contacts were and contact them if they could.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided three options for quarantining.
“The best-case scenario is for 14 days from when you were last exposed,” Knight said. “The CDC and (Kentucky Department of Public Health) recognize that 14 days is really hard, so there are two shorter time spans.
“One is 10 days, as long as the person remains asymptomatic for the full 10 days, or seven days, as long as they remain asymptomatic and are tested on Days 5, 6 or 7 and that test is negative.”
People who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are placed in isolation should stay home and away from other members in the household as much as possible, Knight said.
“People in quarantine — people who have been in contact with a positive person — are recommended to stay at home during their quarantine,” she added. “The more they limit their time around others in the household, the more they decrease the other household members’ risk of contracting the virus. Increased exposure equals increased risk.”
Knight said most of the cases the PDHD has seen in the more recent outbreak of COVID-19 have been in people who are not vaccinated.
“If someone is fully vaccinated — meaning they received their last dose of whichever shot they chose to receive — if it’s been more than two weeks from their last dose, they don’t have to quarantine if they’ve come in contact with someone,” she said. “We do recommend that they be tested on Days 3 through 5 (after being exposed) and wear a mask while they’re out in public.”
Koster emphasized that people should know that the mitigation efforts, including vaccines, work.
“We are at the point where there is a% of our population who are still hesitant about getting the vaccine for various reasons,” he said. “The mitigation efforts aren’t going to stop the spread of the virus; it will slow it, but it won’t stop it. The only thing that’s going to stop it is more people getting vaccinated.
“We just want to encourage those who are hesitant to please consider getting your vaccination not just for yourself but for your family members and the people you work with so that you don’t spread the virus to them.”
More information about COVID-19, including testing and vaccines, can be found online at purchasehealth.org or by calling the Purchase District Health Department at 270-444-9625.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.