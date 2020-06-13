Kent Koster, Purchase District Health Department director, said he expects a surge in COVID-19 cases now that local businesses are reopening, and he recommends residents continue following safety protocols.
Koster’s statements came Friday during a news conference at the McCracken County Emergency Management Complex, a gathering local officials have regularly hosted since the outbreak in March.
“I think everything that has been promoted so far as far as trying to reduce the spread of the virus is working,” he said. “It’s still a pandemic. You can look across the United States and see that we’ve got a lot of hot spots, and it’s increasing in a lot of areas.
“We just want to continue to stress the importance of hand-washing, social distancing, staying at home as much as you can, trying to organize your purchases so that you’re not going to the stores more than you need to.”
Koster said the way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing, staying at least 6 feet from others.
“It’s just this mindset that the pandemic’s over,” he said. “They don’t know anybody who has had it, so they feel that it’s a very low risk for them. They may know someone who has had it and didn’t know they had it, but tested positive for symptoms.
“The problem is, if you’re asymptomatic … you can still pass the virus on to someone else.”
Koster said his nephew who lives on the West Coast — someone who had been very cautious about COVID-19 — now has the disease.
“Just be cautious and be respectful of everybody,” he said. “As we try to work through this together, we’re going to beat it. It may be a while before we get a vaccine, but in the meantime, we just have to continue to be very mindful that this is a pandemic and there are people who are dying from this.”
Koster added that there were two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in McCracken County on Friday and one on Thursday, raising the total of confirmed cases in the county to 112.
From last Saturday to Friday, there have been six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County and one death, according to information released by Koster. Here are the confirmed cases for McCracken County in the five weeks before that:
• May 30-June 5: 13 cases.
• May 23-29: Four cases.
• May 16-22: Five cases.
• May 9-15: 13 cases.
• May 2-8: Seven cases.
The only other COVID-19-related deaths reported in McCracken County came April 6 and 10.
Asked where people can buy masks or other protective equipment, Koster referred people to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce website, where suppliers are listed at paducahchamber.org/main/covid-19-ppe-suppliers.
Statewide, through Friday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 12,166 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 331 of which were newly confirmed Friday.
“Remember, due to a backlog in the data management system we use to report data to the federal government, (Friday’s) numbers include some cases that should have been reported (Thursday),” Beshear said.
Beshear reported four new deaths Friday, raising the total to 497 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
There were 418 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 and 67 were in the ICU Friday. At least 3,390 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Dr. Brad Housman, vice president and chief medical officer at Baptist Health Paducah, said the hospital is beginning to see positive changes relating to COVID-19.
“Over the last week, we have seen our COVID-19 rates, really, to be somewhat flat and falling slightly,” he said. “We do have two in-patients currently. That has been about our average.
“The number of positives that we’re seeing in the asymptomatic population — those are patients who are coming for routine surgeries — continues to be low, and the number of folks that we’re seeing through the (emergency room), for the moment, are low.”
Housman said the hospital administration is concerned that there will be an increase in regional COVID-19 cases.
“Even though it may be a little tempting to open up a little bit and take some chances and risks, we still encourage folks to be careful about the three big things: hand hygiene, distancing and wearing a mask where appropriate,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.