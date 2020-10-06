Health department pilots expanded COVID-19 testing program

Expanded COVID-19 testing began Monday at the Purchase District Health Department, with more to follow around the region in the coming weeks.
PDHD is one of four sites statewide chosen to pilot this program that will utilize pop-up testing sites around the community to make testing more accessible for all.
“The idea behind this is to have barrier-free testing. This means bringing it to them, because one of the biggest barriers is transportation,” Purchase District Mobile COVID-19 Testing Team coordinator Erin Stallins said. “It’s absolutely free. We don’t ask for insurance or identification and no one has to have a doctor’s orders or symptoms to get tested.
“Our goal is just to stop the spread.”
Funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the team plans to be stationed outside the PDHD office — 916 Kentucky Ave. — through Friday and run tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone wanting to be tested is encouraged to call 270-709-1283 or visit www.purchasehealth.org to make a reservation, though walk- and drive-ups are allowed.
Reservations are available in five-minute windows throughout the day, and Stallins says that her team is hoping to test around 85 people per day.
This will be a 12-week program, and Stallins will be taking the team to locations in Fulton and Hickman counties next week and Ballard and Carlisle counties the week after.
After this week, plans are for the Paducah PDHD site to be active on Fridays, though this is subject to change, as Stallins hopes to make the team available for events around the district. For a full schedule of testing windows and locations, visit the PDHD site.
Any local event organizer interested in having her team on site can contact her via 270-709-1283.
“We’re trying to get rid of the barriers, because we know that there’s people that don’t have internet access or smart phones,” team member Linda Gaddis said. “All they have to do is just call here and come here and fill out some paperwork, whatever it takes to get their test done.
“That’s the most important thing that we’re trying to do. We just want to know who’s positive and who’s not.”
