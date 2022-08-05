Monkeypox vaccines are available through the Purchase District Health Department in Paducah and are available to those who may have been exposed to someone who has monkeypox.
Kent Koster, the director of the Purchase District Health Department, said there has only been the one case in McCracken County reported last week, but there has been an expansion as to who receives the monkeypox vaccine.
“We’ve been notified by the state that they want us to expand it to what they call the PEP++ and PrEP,” he said.
PEP stands for post-exposure prophylaxis or post-exposure prevention, which is any preventive medical treatment started after exposure to a pathogen in order to prevent the infection from occurring.
PrEP stands for pre-exposure prophylaxis, which is provided to at-risk people before they are potentially exposed to the virus.
Koster said the expansion is for groups at high risk of getting the monkeypox virus through skin-to-skin contact with someone who is already infected.
Many — but not all — of those at risk are men who have sex with men. Anyone who has skin-to-skin contact with someone who is infected can catch the virus.
“Prior to this, (the vaccine) was only to be given to individuals who had direct exposure,” Koster said. “We’ve received some additional vaccine in Kentucky and it’s been distributed throughout Kentucky. (The state) would really like us to accelerate giving the vaccine out to individuals, and that’s why they expanded the eligibility criteria to receive that.”
The Purchase District Health Department has 100 doses of the vaccine available.
Koster said there is no idea how many people would be interested in getting the vaccine and wanted for the health department to be prepared in case there were several people to ask for the vaccine.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra declared monkeypox to be a national health emergency on Thursday. That declaration can open access to resources and increase to needed care.
More information about monkeypox and the vaccine can be found at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services website at chfs.ky.gov and doing a search for “monkeypox.”
