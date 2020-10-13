By SUN STAFF
A schedule for the recently expanded COVID-19 testing program being piloted by the Purchase District Health Department was released Sunday.
Testing will be available in each of the five different counties — McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman — serviced by the department over the next two weeks.
The health department released the following testing schedule:
• Hickman County Health Center, 370 S. Washington St. in Clinton, 270-709-1283, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
• Fulton County Health Center/Fulton City, 350 Browder St. in Fulton, 270-709-1283, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14.
• Fulton County Health Clinic/Hickman City, 402 Troy Ave. in Hickman, 270-709-1283, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15.
• Paducah-McCracken County Health Center, 916 Kentucky Ave., 270-709-1283, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16.
• Ballard County Health Clinic, 198 Bluegrass Drive in La Center, 270-709-1283, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19-20.
• Carlisle County Health Clinic, 62 John Roberts Drive in Bardwell, 270-628-5431, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21-22.
These will be pop-up testing sites at its clinics and at community events and locations. The testing is free for anyone age 12 or older, and you can register for an appointment online via www.purchasehealth.org. You don’t have to show symptoms or have a doctor’s referral to take part.
This expanded program will continue for several weeks beyond these two and more testing opportunities will become available. For announcements, locations and testing appointments, visit www.purchasehealth.org.
