The Purchase District Health Department has added another tool in providing the public with information about COVID-19 and its treatment.
The COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation Calculator helps people figure out how long they need to be in quarantine if they test positive or have been in close contact with someone else who has tested positive.
The calculator and the COVID-19 Positive Report application on the website are the two newest ways for people to find information about what to do after a positive test or after close contact with someone else who has tested positive.
Found at the health department’s website, purchasehealth.org, the calculator is separated into four areas: those who test positive with symptoms, those who test positive with no symptoms, those who have been in close contact with someone and has been fully vaccinated and those who have been in close contact with someone and has not been fully vaccinated.
• For those who have tested positive with symptoms, the health department recommends they stay at home for 10 days from the day the symptoms began. If the symptoms are resolved after five days, it says that people can leave their house but should wear a mask around others for five more days.
These recommendations are valid regardless of the person’s vaccination status. It also recommends that those with a fever should stay home until the fever is resolved and that children under 2 complete a 10-day isolation period.
There is a place for those who have tested positive with symptoms to enter the first day that symptoms began. (People should use the provided calendar.) It will then provide the last full day of isolation and the day the person may resume usual activities.
• For those who test positive with no symptoms, the health department recommends isolating for five days from the day of the test. Those people may enter their testing day to see when their recommended isolation would end.
• For those who are not fully vaccinated and have had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, the health department states that those without symptoms will quarantine for 10 days from the date of contact.
The quarantine may be shortened to five days if there are no symptoms and there is a negative test on or after the fifth day of quarantine. Those with close contact should wear a mask around others for five more days if the quarantine was shortened. If symptoms develop, those people should stay home and get tested.
People can input the date of their last exposure to determine the length of their quarantine.
• For those who are fully vaccinated who come in close contact with someone who tested positive, the health department says there is no need to quarantine if there are no symptoms. They should wear a mask for 10 days after the last exposure and get tested on the fifth day.
If symptoms do develop, those people should stay home and get tested.
There is a place for people to put in their last date of exposure to determine when they should be tested.
In all of these situations, “fully tested” means a person has had all of the recommended vaccines — two Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations or one Johnson and Johnson vaccine — as well as the booster.
More information about COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and general information about COVID-19 — as well as other health information — can be found at purchasehealth.org or by calling 270-444-9625.
