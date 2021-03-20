METROPOLIS
A school lesson is turning into a community service project that can have impacts for years to come.
Lilly Thompson has taken to heart the distress of young women who have little or no resources for a necessity of womanhood — feminine hygiene products.
For the last several months, Lilly has not been only researching the effects on school-age girls who don’t have access to these products, she’s doing something about it.
She made her first donation of kits — 200 starter kits and 35 cycle kits — to Massac County High School earlier this month.
“This is huge,” said Leslie Goines, an MCHS guidance counselor, who accepted the donation. “She doesn’t realize how many students she’s going to help through this. There’s not a day that goes by in my world where I don’t have a student who comes by needing a product like this. We really appreciate them thinking of us.”
The kits are being placed in the women’s restrooms at the school and will be available at the school’s main office.
“I think access to supplies is most important,” Goines said. “In a normal situation, our main office and nurse’s office have these products; this takes away from that one step. When a young woman’s in the restroom and realizes she’s in need, I’m looking forward to having these projects immediately available to them so they’re able to access them.”
•••
Lilly, who just turned 11, is the daughter of Christopher and Rebecca Thompson. The family began homeschooling a couple of years ago and just moved to Metropolis from Florida during the year of COVID-19.
As a fifth grader, Lilly’s health class began steering toward puberty and feminine hygiene. And the topic brought up questions.
But not quite the ones her mom expected.
“During this lesson, we came across some alarming statistics about period poverty in the U.S. I always assumed the one in five teens that didn’t have access to feminine products was for third world places,” Rebecca said.
And that information led Lilly to do more research and to conversations with her Florida friends who attend public school. One friend made the observation that many students are getting free lunch and/or breakfast at school, so what happens if they can’t go to school because they have no supplies for their period? They’ll be more hungry.
“She got really emotional about it,” Lilly said of her friend who raised the question.
It put the friends on “a bigger mission because it’s more than just a pad or tampon,” Rebecca said.
It is called “period poverty.”
According to www.actionaid.org.uk: “Period poverty is a global issue affecting women and girls who don’t have access to safe, hygienic sanitary products, and/or who are unable to manage their periods with dignity, sometimes due to community stigma and sanction.”
Lilly learned that while one in five teens — or three in five depending on the area — struggle to afford period products or have not been able to purchase them at all, four in five teens have missed class due to the lack of access to menstrual hygiene products.
“If they miss out on school, they miss out on breakfast and lunch,” Lilly said. “They get back in school, they make up an excuse why they’re not here, they get labelled wrong, and the teachers label them, and they become a target for bullying and they body-shame themselves. They end up using toilet paper and socks, which is not good because it doesn’t work as well and they can end up hurting themselves by getting an infection and having to go to the hospital to get cured. … There are girls who need a little more help with it because they couldn’t afford it, so we decided to start this project. That’s another reason we decided to do this.”
“This” is Period Project Team Thompson Homeschool.
•••
Lilly is seeking donations to create starter kits and cycle kits for the school-age girl who either unexpectedly begins her period at school or doesn’t have the resources available to purchase the product so she can attend school.
“This — periods, feminine hygiene — is a taboo subject to many,” Rebecca noted. “The last thing a girl should worry about is basic hygiene. It’s not our kids’ fault. The topic in general is something folks ... don’t like to hear or talk about. If a grown woman is afraid to ask, a 16-year-old won’t. And a girl’s brain around this time starts to develop more — they’re not very organized, most girls aren’t in-synch with an actual 28-day cycle. So, their brains are all over the place just because of growing — they’re not going to be able to keep track of it, and it’s not normal to them yet, so the last thing they’re going to remember is to throw a pad or tampon in their bag.”
And with COVID, Rebecca added, more families are having financial struggles or are experiencing homelessness.
“It costs $13.25 to get the bare minimum you need for your cycle. If you have a family with four or five girls, you’re talking almost $70 a month,” she said. “The research we’ve done said a woman spends around $10,000 in her lifetime on products.”
Lilly began a Facebook page — Period Project Team Thompson Homeschool — sharing her research and began receiving monetary and product donations. She ends each entry with “Because the last thing girls need to worry about is their period,” which has become her go-to line.
“After two or three months after getting a whole bunch of donations (3,000 pads, over 1,000 tampons, 2,000 liners), we decide to make the starter kits,” Lilly said. “A few weeks later, we decided to make the cycle kits. The cycle kit is geared toward those who don’t have support at home and need more product to get them through their cycle.”
A starter kit costs $1.67 to make. It consists of three liners, three pads, three tampons, two sanitary trash bags and two feminine wipes in a quart ziplock bag.
A cycle kit costs $7.91 to make. It consists of nine liners, 28 pads, 10 tampons, four sanitary trash bags and seven feminine wipes in a 1 1/2-gallon ziplock bag.
Lilly also contacted a company called Aunt Flow, a corporation begun by a college student with the mission of “ensuring everyone has access to menstrual products,” according to its website.
“We contacted them and got a meeting, which was originally supposed to be with an employee but apparently the CEO wanted to talk to me, too. So that was really exciting,” said Lilly, who was 10 at the time of the meeting. “They were really excited about what I was doing. They were glad kids were helping out in the communities.”
•••
With help from local organizations, Lilly and Rebecca hope to take the Period Project to Phase 2 by making starter kits available at the middle school level and starter and cycle kits at the junior high level.
“We’re hopeful to keep it going and looking into more ways to help in the community and receive donations. Our next phase is to start reaching out to different parts of the community to have collection sites. The more stuff we get, the more we can help more people,” Rebecca said, noting their ultimate goal is to place Aunt Flow dispensers in school restrooms which provide products at no charge. The dispensers cost $250 each.
Currently, the Thompsons have set up an Amazon link — www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3BMVDYJ9X7O2Y?ref_=wl=share — for the public to purchase period project donations through.
“Donors can shop the link, and the products are shipped directly to our house so we can put more kits together,” Rebecca said, adding that ladies who no longer need their feminine products can donate them to the project or to local schools.
Monetary donations are accepted through PayPal at rmthompson34@yahoo.com. Rebecca can be reached at the email or 912-547-8740 for further information on how to assist with the project.
“This has definitely brought to light more things that are going on,” Rebecca said. “We shouldn’t be ashamed of what our bodies do. If girls are afraid to ask for stuff and then they go home where they don’t have it, either, it just gives them another reason to be mad at themselves and find something bad about themselves. No girl should have to worry about that. Girls’ brain development between 9 and 13 in general is a huge spike, so if they already have negative thoughts in there, it’s more likely to stick with how they feel about themselves. Lilly doesn’t want that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.